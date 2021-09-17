CPS discusses ESSER III plan at Board of Education meeting

New upgraded technology and software and overall improvements to the Columbus Public Schools building are some of the goals CPS hopes to achieve with its ESSER III funds.

CPS Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay unveiled Monday to the CPS Board of Education a draft of the two-tier plan to utilize the Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund (ESSER). The funds would be spread out over multiple years as CPS has until the 2023-24 school year to spend the money.

Overall, the tier one items would cost $3,972,100 while tier two would be $453,000.

Kay said the list was split into two levels as the ESSER committee – which is comprised of CPS officials – believed the first tier items were “overwhelmingly high-priority.” Meanwhile, tier two’s items didn’t have as much support but are still beneficial, he added.

The list includes hiring personnel. Kay said CPS would have to create a sustainability plan to continue to have the staff members on board following the expenditure of the ESSER III funds.

“We will have to determine how we will fund that program,” Kay said.