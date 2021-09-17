CPS discusses ESSER III plan at Board of Education meeting

New upgraded technology and software and overall improvements to the Columbus Public Schools building are some of the goals CPS hopes to achieve with its ESSER III funds.
CPS Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay unveiled Monday to the CPS Board of Education a draft of the two-tier plan to utilize the Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund (ESSER). The funds would be spread out over multiple years as CPS has until the 2023-24 school year to spend the money.
Overall, the tier one items would cost $3,972,100 while tier two would be $453,000.
Kay said the list was split into two levels as the ESSER committee – which is comprised of CPS officials – believed the first tier items were “overwhelmingly high-priority.” Meanwhile, tier two’s items didn’t have as much support but are still beneficial, he added.
The list includes hiring personnel. Kay said CPS would have to create a sustainability plan to continue to have the staff members on board following the expenditure of the ESSER III funds.
“We will have to determine how we will fund that program,” Kay said.
In tier one, the first description is helping teachers by supporting instruction and assessment of diverse learners. This would be spread across two school years – 2021-22 and 2022-23 – with each year costing $75,000.
Another goal would be to purchase or upgrade instructional technology in the classroom. That would include Apple TV services and equipment for $71,600; improvements to the three elementary schools' gyms, $75,000; and projectors, $90,000.
Next, there would be an instructional coach in each of CPS’ seven buildings, costing $595,000. Additionally, a new building for the Cassette House – which is a transitional program for students ages 18-21 and individuals with special needs to help them with certain life skills – would cost $300,000.
Board member Mike Jeffryes asked Kay for details about the new building. Kay said a Cassette House will be built on Columbus High School grounds. There is also currently a Cassette House at Columbus Middle School.
Another tier one objective is to upgrade the heating, ventilation and air conditioning at all seven sites, consisting of fresh air handlers, humidifiers and overall improved air quality. The upgrades would cost $2.5 million.
Also, CPS would have Navigate 360 software which would help with mental health threat assessment. The price would be $33,500.
For $8,000, the school district would have cultural diversity training. Another goal is to have health, wellness and trauma care for students and staff, coming to $35,000.
There will also be a full-time attendance monitor for $45,000.
The final tier one goal would be protective supplies and materials which protects the safety of the students and staff. This would be spread out over three years for an amount of $75,000.
For tier two, CPS would create parent engagement strategies to assist students with loss of learning which would cost $10,000. Additionally, the school district would spend $225,000 on digital resources and online support for student loss of learning. For $8,000, there would be teacher training intervention programs.
The final tier two goal would include purchasing 300 iPads for instructional support and student learning for $210,000.
Previously, CPS used part of its initial ESSER funds to make certain it didn’t have to only go to remote learning to start the 2020-21 academic year.
The federal government gave three phases of ESSER funding to school districts. Each stage has a differing dollar amount of allocated money. The funds can only be used in conjunction with combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. CPS must spend the money beforehand and then seek a reimbursement.
The school district originally used its ESSER funds for personal protective equipment supplies, school meals, allocation to non-public schools, technology for remote learning, a licensed mental health practitioner, after-school program, a line item in its budget for staff members’ sick pay and free summer school.
Kay said although the school board doesn’t have to vote on the ESSER III plan, he felt it was vital to show the board members the list in case they had questions.
“If you (the Board) have concerns whether it be in the short term or the long term, that’s input that I need and that can be relayed to the committee,” Kay said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.