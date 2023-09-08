A Columbus Public School employee was put on administrative leave on Sept. 6 for comments made on social media, according to an email sent the same day.

Columbus Public Schools has not released any names or details about the incident(s) in question and is asking the community to allow them some time to investigate and to determine the final outcome.

In the email, Columbus Public Schools states that the comment(s) made by said staff member are not reflective of the school district, staff and board of education's thoughts or mission.

The Telegram will publish updates as needed and as information becomes available.