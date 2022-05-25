CPS Foundation announces award winners

On May 20, 2022 at the Columbus Public School's end of the year employee recognition celebration the Columbus Public School Foundation announced the winners of the 2022 Educator of the Year, 2022 Outstanding New Educator of the Year and the 2022 Operations Employee of the Year. Nominations for these awards are accepted from students, staff, parents and community members.

The Educator of the Year award, sponsored by the Columbus United Federal Credit Union, goes to a teaching professional in the CPS district who goes above and beyond. This award was created to recognize CPS teachers for their dedication, knowledge and skill in the classroom; their ability to gain the respect and admiration of students, parents and colleagues; the active and useful roles they play within the school and their community; and their talent for inspiring students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn.

The winner of the 2022 Educator of the Year is Mr. Tracy Dodson. Dodson has retired from teaching following the 2021-2022 school year, taught in the skilled and technical trades department at Columbus High School. Over the past 33 years, Dodson has impacted thousands of lives both inside and outside of the classroom. He began the SkillsUSA Chapter at CHS and has led many students to state and national placings. He has always provided opportunities for students of all backgrounds and has helped many students work to earn the funds needed to be able to participate. Through experiences in his classroom he has helped to connect students to nearly immediate employment opportunities. Dodson taught his students to think bigger and Discoverer Something Greater Than Themselves.

The Outstanding New Educator of the Year award, sponsored by the Columbus United Federal Credit Union, was created to recognize a CPS teacher who is in their first three years of teaching. This award recognizes teachers who are starting out in the profession for their dedication and skill in the classroom; the active roles they play within the school and their community; and their ability to inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn.

The winner of the 2022 Outstanding New Educator of the Year was awarded to Ms. Kelsey Newman. Newman has just completed her third year as a teacher in the science department at Columbus High School. Newman has a natural ability to develop relationships with students as their intelligence, humor and love for their subject matter is seen from the very beginning of their class. This past year she has often volunteered to substitute in classrooms during the final period when it is difficult to find a substitute teacher. Newman wears her maroon proudly and is a firm believer in the importance of students being involved in activities as it increases their belonging. Newman was quick to volunteer when student surveys indicated a need for a new pathway. She has developed new curriculum and materials to meet the needs of our students and support their dreams to explore a career in the healthcare pathway now offered at CHS.

The Operations Employee of the Year, sponsored by Bob and Chris Markham, was created to recognize district employees who excel in their service to the teachers and students of CPS and for their contributions that better the quality and advancement of CPS. Operations employees are the glue that holds the district together because the work that they do enables CPS to be a more efficient and effective organization.

The winner of the 2022 Operations Employee of the year is Mr. Cody O'Berg, custodian at North Park Elementary. O'Berg was new to North Park this year and has made a significant impact. Since his very first day, he has developed relationships with students and has taken time to work with students who have made poor choices in the building allowing them to help him fix their mistakes. When time allowed you would find him playing a game with the students in PE or helping in the kindergarten classroom by working with a student one on one.

