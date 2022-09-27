CPS Foundation holds Discoverer Dash

The track at the Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium filled with kids of all ages and their families as part of the Columbus Public Schools Foundation’s sixth annual Discoverer Dash.

Held on Sept. 23, kids as young as 3 years old and as old as 14 run through an inflatable tunnel – the same the Columbus High School football team uses during games – before proceeding to the 400-meter dash.

There were four age groups – Future Discoverers, 3-5; Discoverers in Training, 6-8; Discoverer Prospects, 9-11; and Discoverers, 12-14. Those who take part receive a T-shirt, medal and free entry into that night’s football game.

“The purpose of Discoverer Dash is just to get our younger students out to a game to kind of just show their Discoverer pride and support and get involved within maybe activities that they wouldn't do otherwise,” said CPS Foundation Board Member Morgan Kapels. “Check out the band, see the cheerleaders cheer on the football game. We are just really working on getting our future, present and past Discoverer family together.”

Kapels noted the importance of making everyone feel involved and included.

“It's just always great to get together in the community and get involved,” she added.

According to CPS Foundation Executive Director Nicole Anderson, there were 126 participants at this year’s event, which also serves as a fundraiser for the foundation.

“The Discoverer Dash is a great opportunity to introduce the Columbus Public Schools Foundation to the families of Columbus Public Schools as well as for some families to attend a football game,” Anderson said. “Mr. (Tim) Kwapnioski, activities director at Columbus High School, has been wonderful to work with and provides a free entry ticket to that night's game to each player. It's just a fantastic way to bring the community together.”

It’s also fun to host because of the wide range of kids that take part, Anderson said.

“You feel the excitement of all the runners as they walk through the same tunnel as the high school football team,” she added.

Kapels said the sixth annual event went well.

“These past few years with COVID, I think everyone is ready to get back out there and get back into activities that maybe have been paused for a little while,” Kapels said. “I know that all the kids that I saw had big grins on their faces and were really excited to run and get a little metal and a T-shirt and come back to the game to cheer on the football team.”

The Discoverer Dash also grows each time it’s held, she said.

“Each year we are always excited to see it grow a little bit more,” Kapels said. “I think it's always a really positive and fun event, and through experience and word of mouth, it definitely spreads. I know we've had a lot of runners that have run in the past come back to enjoy it again.

“If you haven't gotten to participate in this experience, we'd love to have you in the future.”