CPS gets new finance expert

"I'm excited," he said, praising Melick for his efforts with the district and noting he had big shoes to fill.

Kay said he and his wife plan on transitioning to living full-time in Columbus. He graduated from the University of Nebraska - Kearney in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Education. That same year, he began teaching Business/Computers at Ogallala Public Schools, and in 1999, he became an assistant principal and activities director. During that time, Kay continued his education, earning a master’s degree in 7-12 educational administration in 2001 from Chadron State College. In 2005, he relocated to North Platte, taking a position as a business/computer teacher for two years. He then returned to administration, becoming the assistant principal, activities director and technology coordinator at Perkins County Public Schools in Grant, Nebraska.

Kay earned a superintendent specialist degree in 2009 from UNK and joined Shelby-Rising City Public Schools as its superintendent in 2013. He is currently pursuing a doctorate from the University of Nebraska - Omaha.

"I feel like it's a position that fits my skill set, my strengths," he said of his new CPS role, noting it also allows him some flexibility with his schedule that will be important with his first grandchild on the way. "And it's a great opportunity to work with and learn from Dr. Loeffelholz."

