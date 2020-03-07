CPS gets new finance expert

Shelby-Rising City Public Schools superintendent is leaving his leadership position for a new opportunity in Columbus.
Columbus Public Schools this week announced that Chip Kay has been hired as its next director of business and finance.
“Chip’s experience and credentials as a Class C-2 superintendent, building administrator, and activities director is what drew us to interview him. I have had the pleasure of getting to know Mr. Kay through the ESU 7 Supervisory Board and Superintendents roundtable. As a smaller district superintendent, you have to be everything to everyone including building the budget, supervising personnel, curriculum, and other things necessary in a smaller district,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said, in a provided statement.
Kay will take over for Dave Melick, the executive director of business operations and human relations at CPS, who announced his intention to retire this June in November 2019.
“Mr. Kay has big shoes to fill. Mr. Melick has done a great job over the past eight years at CPS," Loeffelholz said. "Dave helped us through some tough financial times and has now built several budgets that center around the district’s strategic plan and student learning, yet still planning for the unknown and future.”
Kay told The Telegram on Friday that he was looking forward to joining the CPS team.
"I'm excited," he said, praising Melick for his efforts with the district and noting he had big shoes to fill.
Kay said he and his wife plan on transitioning to living full-time in Columbus. He graduated from the University of Nebraska - Kearney in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Education. That same year, he began teaching Business/Computers at Ogallala Public Schools, and in 1999, he became an assistant principal and activities director. During that time, Kay continued his education, earning a master’s degree in 7-12 educational administration in 2001 from Chadron State College. In 2005, he relocated to North Platte, taking a position as a business/computer teacher for two years. He then returned to administration, becoming the assistant principal, activities director and technology coordinator at Perkins County Public Schools in Grant, Nebraska.
Kay earned a superintendent specialist degree in 2009 from UNK and joined Shelby-Rising City Public Schools as its superintendent in 2013. He is currently pursuing a doctorate from the University of Nebraska - Omaha.
"I feel like it's a position that fits my skill set, my strengths," he said of his new CPS role, noting it also allows him some flexibility with his schedule that will be important with his first grandchild on the way. "And it's a great opportunity to work with and learn from Dr. Loeffelholz."