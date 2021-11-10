CPS looking into two pathways at high school

Two incoming pathways, or programs, for Columbus High School are geared toward teaching students not only about health and food science but also career choices in those respective fields.

Columbus Public Schools discussed CHS food science and health science pathways during Monday’s CPS Board of Education meeting.

The food science will add an intermediate course level, an elective with the prerequisites of food and nutrition. It will be for only 10th, 11th and 12th graders. The class will be offered in the spring.

The course will be taught by a current family and consumer science instructor, CPS Director of Curriculum and Instruction Amy Romshek said.

Currently, CHS has both a food science introduction and a capstone class.

With the new food science course, students will be provided with an overview of the industry such as food packaging and labeling, sensory evaluation of foods, constituents of foods, nutritive aspects of food constituents, the operation of the food industry, food processing and science applications, according to Romshek.

Additionally, students will have an opportunity to conduct safe and efficient practices in the preparation and serving of food. The course will also give the high schoolers exposure to careers and employment skills related to the nutrition and food industry, Romshek said.

CPS board member Theresa Seipel said she liked having the new class because it will benefit the community as several local restaurants are struggling to fill their staff.

“I think the restaurants in town will be thrilled,” she said. “How many of them don’t have their lobby or dining rooms open because they don’t have enough staff.”

Meanwhile, the health sciences will feature three different courses. Similar to the other pathway course, the health science courses are for sophomores, juniors and seniors. The only exception is Health Science III which is only for seniors.

Initially, the first course will be instructed by a current CHS science teacher for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year. The future classes will be taught by a Columbus Community Hospital health care professional, according to Romshek.

In Health Sciences I, students will be taught the basics of the health care industry and learn the technical skills in the field, identifying normal ranges for vital signs and recording said information.

Following that level, high school students will learn about the basic human body, function and reproductive system in Health Sciences II. The course will also cover the body’s regulatory, transportation and maintenance issues.

Finally, in Health Sciences III, the course will include work-based learning experiences and advanced career planning. Additionally, students will be required to give a final presentation of their experience to an audience that can include community members.

The three classes were added after a survey of CHS students found that more courses in that field were of interest, Romshek said.

High school staff also noted in the meeting they are looking forward to offering the classes next year.

“We’re excited to offer it,” CHS Assistant Principal Jason Schapmann said. “It’ll hopefully take off and explode in the 2022-23 school year. … Anytime we can offer another pathway program, another one where it's not just a dead-in course for us is a major win. It just benefits everyone.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

