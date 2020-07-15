CPS offers online school supply orders

Some Columbus Public Schools (CPS) families will have the option of ordering school supply packs online, skipping the trips to the store and long back-to-school sales lines.
“Preschool through eighth grade we have it available to do the online school supply orders,” Centennial Elementary School Principal Andy Luebbe said.
Families with students enrolled at CPS elementary schools and Columbus Middle School can take advantage of the offer. The cost of the school packs vary depending on the age of the student, ranging between approximately $26 and $54.
Depending on the required supplies list, certain items can also be added on to the order at each person’s discretion – headphones for $6.75, earbuds for $2.71 and graphing calculators for $25.25. Backpacks are not included in the school packs.
Online ordering instructions are on the CPS district's Facebook page. The deadline for placing an order is July 24. The school packs will be available for pick-up during each school's open house.
The district is partnering with school supply retailer Educational Products, Inc., to do the school supply packs.
Luebbe said CPS teachers created supply lists, which the district compiled and standardized. Then, Luebbe said, they shared the lists with Educational Products to determine the cost of each supply pack.
Luebbe previously worked at Elkhorn where a similar offer was popular.
“We had well over half of the students the first year. And then the second year we did it we had the majority of students that were taking advantage of it because it’s just a very easy and affordable way to do school supplies,” Luebbe said.
CPS Foundation and Marketing Director Nicole Anderson said the district considered offering the option last year.
"When we started talking about it initially there wasn't enough turnaround time for families and to be able to get the school supplies in on time," Anderson said.
The program has additional benefits this year for families hesitant about doing back-to-school shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In this time when we’re concerned about being out and about and we’re telling people to stay home or keep that social distancing, being in the crowds looking at school supplies may not be what everybody wants to do,” Luebbe said.
Aside from accommodating for COVID-19, Luebbe said the option may save time and money. As a parent himself, he said stores are sometimes picked over, and it can be difficult to find the right items during the back-to-school shopping season.
"We looked at this from the standpoint of trying to provide a one-stop-shop for busy parents with affordable pricing." Anderson said.
Ultimately, though, the offer is optional and the school has provided lists to local merchants.
"I know there's some excitement for kids going out and picking out their own items. This is just one option for families to decide what is right for them," Anderson said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.