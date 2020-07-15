CPS offers online school supply orders

Luebbe previously worked at Elkhorn where a similar offer was popular.

“We had well over half of the students the first year. And then the second year we did it we had the majority of students that were taking advantage of it because it’s just a very easy and affordable way to do school supplies,” Luebbe said.

CPS Foundation and Marketing Director Nicole Anderson said the district considered offering the option last year.

"When we started talking about it initially there wasn't enough turnaround time for families and to be able to get the school supplies in on time," Anderson said.

The program has additional benefits this year for families hesitant about doing back-to-school shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In this time when we’re concerned about being out and about and we’re telling people to stay home or keep that social distancing, being in the crowds looking at school supplies may not be what everybody wants to do,” Luebbe said.

Aside from accommodating for COVID-19, Luebbe said the option may save time and money. As a parent himself, he said stores are sometimes picked over, and it can be difficult to find the right items during the back-to-school shopping season.