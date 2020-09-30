CPS proceeding with plans for old middle school

Columbus Public Schools is continuing with its plan to convert its old middle school property into a pre-school and potential day child center.
“Right now what we are doing is finalizing architectural drawings for a community-based early childhood center,” Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said. “It will be an addition onto that building for the school and a future home for a day care facility, and the existing part will eventually become our district offices.”
Plans have been in the works for about 10 years, he said.
“Our board of education made it clear about 10 years ago to get more 4-year-olds engaged in pre-school prior to coming to kindergarten. The board’s in the position now where they can accomplish this and add more opportunities for the children in our community,” Loeffelholz said, noting that there’s a shortage of day care slots in the community.
The school wouldn’t operate the day care facility but would contract with someone, he said.
Located at 2410 16th St., the building formerly housed Kramer High School until 1958, according to previously-published Telegram articles.
Loeffelholz said CPS has torn down half the structure.
“The existing structure that’s there will be part of the pre-school, gymnasium and district offices – that’ll be renovation,” Loeffelholz explained. “The additional structure attached to that building will be the rest of the pre-school, future day care center and training center for our teachers.”
There are three phases to the project, he said. The first is getting the pre-school up and running with phase two being the training center and offices. The final portion of the project will be the day care center, which could come together sooner if CPS finds funds or if a day care business wants to come under contract and do that.
According to Loeffelholz, the first phase includes building all exterior walls on the new construction part but only fully completing the pre-school section.
“We’re hoping that is finished by January 2022, the pre-school part,” he said.
At the Columbus City Council meeting Sept. 22, council members approved two ordinances relating to CPS’ project, including rezoning the property from a multiple-family residential district – conditional to multiple-family residential district and a special use permit which would allow for the operation for general offices.
“Our hope is to break ground yet this year on the preschool side of things and do the entire exterior structure… so yes, we are going to completely revamp the area,” Leonard Kwapnioski, executive director of technology and operations at CPS, said at the Council meeting. “If it was a perfect world, we could have everything done in three years. But our main goal right now is to get the pre-school up and running.”
Loeffelholz said the project will be beneficial to the community as there are a limited number of pre-school slots available within the district, causing CPS to have a waiting list. Also, attending a pre-school program prepares children for kindergarten, he added.
“The day care side of that, if we can get the day care up and running, then they could be in day care then come over to the preschool back to day care,” Loeffelholz said. “So, that helps parents within the community, knowing that they don’t have to transport their kids to pre-school and pick them up or they could be there already and just stay there all day.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
