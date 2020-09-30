CPS proceeding with plans for old middle school

There are three phases to the project, he said. The first is getting the pre-school up and running with phase two being the training center and offices. The final portion of the project will be the day care center, which could come together sooner if CPS finds funds or if a day care business wants to come under contract and do that.

According to Loeffelholz, the first phase includes building all exterior walls on the new construction part but only fully completing the pre-school section.

“We’re hoping that is finished by January 2022, the pre-school part,” he said.

At the Columbus City Council meeting Sept. 22, council members approved two ordinances relating to CPS’ project, including rezoning the property from a multiple-family residential district – conditional to multiple-family residential district and a special use permit which would allow for the operation for general offices.

“Our hope is to break ground yet this year on the preschool side of things and do the entire exterior structure… so yes, we are going to completely revamp the area,” Leonard Kwapnioski, executive director of technology and operations at CPS, said at the Council meeting. “If it was a perfect world, we could have everything done in three years. But our main goal right now is to get the pre-school up and running.”