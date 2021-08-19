CPS providing free meal through USDA program

For the second straight year, Columbus Public Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to its students for the 2021-22 school year.
Last week, CPS announced it opted into the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) school meal program, Seamless Summer Option (SSO).
SSO allows all students – regardless of their free or reduced meal status – to be eligible for a free breakfast and lunch at all school locations. A la carte and other additional items that are not part of the reimbursable meal will be charged at their regular price, according to CPS Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay.
“We don’t know every family’s situation in our district but we certainly know we want to take the opportunity when it presented itself to ensure all of our students have meals,” Kay said. “That option doesn’t cost, for example, our taxpayers in the district any more money. It doesn’t cost the district any more money. So there’s really not a downside to it.”
Columbus Public Schools also said in a statement that it “strongly encourages families to complete the free and reduced application through Wordware (a school foodservice software system) since that information is used to determine eligibility and costs for other student programs. Free and reduced data is also a factor in determining state aid for the district, which therefore reduces our reliance on local property taxes.”
SSO has been extended to June 30, 2022. The USDA did this as a way for students – who may not qualify for a free and reduced program - to have access to nutritious meals while curtailing potential exposure to COVID-19, according to an USDA press release.
The extension is based on school districts that provide summer lunch programs, Kay said. CPS is a school district that does give that option during the summertime.
The district decided it was best to opt into the program again as it was a safe scenario for its students, Kay added.
The USDA started the program in the spring of 2020 when school districts around the nation moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, Columbus Public Schools has been awarded a grant for its Fresh Fruit and Vegetable program. The grant allows the district – which has had this program for a few years - to offer free fruits and veggies outside regular food service hours, Kay said.
“This would be, as an example, for our elementary school to have those (foods) as snacks,” he said.
Kay added the program will be at all five schools this upcoming year with 100% of the cost is reimbursed from the grant.
