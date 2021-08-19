CPS providing free meal through USDA program

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

SSO has been extended to June 30, 2022. The USDA did this as a way for students – who may not qualify for a free and reduced program - to have access to nutritious meals while curtailing potential exposure to COVID-19, according to an USDA press release.

The extension is based on school districts that provide summer lunch programs, Kay said. CPS is a school district that does give that option during the summertime.

The district decided it was best to opt into the program again as it was a safe scenario for its students, Kay added.

The USDA started the program in the spring of 2020 when school districts around the nation moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Columbus Public Schools has been awarded a grant for its Fresh Fruit and Vegetable program. The grant allows the district – which has had this program for a few years - to offer free fruits and veggies outside regular food service hours, Kay said.

“This would be, as an example, for our elementary school to have those (foods) as snacks,” he said.

Kay added the program will be at all five schools this upcoming year with 100% of the cost is reimbursed from the grant.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.