CPS reaches a third of its goal for Kramer

Going into his 12th year as Columbus Public Schools' superintendent, Troy Loeffelholz said he’s been blown away by the amount of community support the district has received.

He said, in recent memory, that support led to the Columbus High School's new building and its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathletics (STEM) academy. Now, businesses and the community are making another educational institute possible: The Kramer Education Center, 410 16th St.

Formerly the site of Kramer High School, CPS' new facility will include a preschool center, day care and offices. CPS is currently in the first phase of the project, which is establishing the preschool and building the exterior walls for the day care and offices.

“I can’t say enough great things about the ways people in our community step up to help our school district,” Loeffelholz said. “Every time we’ve had a need or asked for help, somebody has been there to help us. When they need help or have a need, we try our best to reciprocate that.”