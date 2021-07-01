CPS reaches a third of its goal for Kramer

Going into his 12th year as Columbus Public Schools' superintendent, Troy Loeffelholz said he’s been blown away by the amount of community support the district has received.
He said, in recent memory, that support led to the Columbus High School's new building and its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathletics (STEM) academy. Now, businesses and the community are making another educational institute possible: The Kramer Education Center, 410 16th St.
Formerly the site of Kramer High School, CPS' new facility will include a preschool center, day care and offices. CPS is currently in the first phase of the project, which is establishing the preschool and building the exterior walls for the day care and offices.
“I can’t say enough great things about the ways people in our community step up to help our school district,” Loeffelholz said. “Every time we’ve had a need or asked for help, somebody has been there to help us. When they need help or have a need, we try our best to reciprocate that.”
The CPS Foundation announced Tuesday it has received around one-third -- or roughly $930,000 -- of its $2.9 million goal for the Kramer project.
CPS officials credited seven partners in helping make the project a reality. Raimondo Behlen Foundation, Central Community College, Columbus Area Future Fund, Pinnacle Bank, Communities for Kids – Columbus, Great Plains State Bank and Bank of the Valley have all donated to the child development center.
CPS Foundation Executive Director Nicole Anderson said those donations are a testament to Columbus as a whole.
“Columbus is a very unique community where when the greater community sees the need, they’ll jump on board,” Anderson said. “For us to have the local support is incredibly important. It’ll help us go to more philanthropic organizations to also help support the things that are needed in Columbus right now.”
Those funds have been designated to be used toward the building's construction, equipment and to hire a staff member. The latter will allow a new educator to teach dual credit courses for Columbus High School students in early childhood education which was made possible by a partnership with CCC.
This pathway will be somewhat new for CHS students.
Loeffelholz said although CPS has held such courses before, the district hasn’t had it as “a consistent path.” High schoolers will take introductory classes through the district before earning dual credits through CCC, as well as having on-campus courses at the college's Columbus campus.
Eventually, the students will take their practicum through the child development center.
Anderson said this early childhood education pathway will benefit local employers.
“It’s a pretty amazing thing,” Anderson said. “We’re continuing to try and grow our own workforce here in Columbus.”
Behlen Mfg. Co. Chairman/CEO Phil Raimondo said during the company’s 85th-anniversary celebration on June 17, the manufacturer will donate funds to the early childhood center project.
He added STEM education is vital for anyone who wants to apply to Behlen.
“We realized there are a lot of companies in the community and the U.S. is doing a lot of the same thing. So we wanted to try and get a head start on that. That’s why we’re doing early childhood (education),” Raimondo said at the June 17 celebration, which got a laugh from the audience.
CPS has discovered this kind of facility has been a need, Loeffelholz said.
Around a year-and-a-half ago, the school district conducted surveys and focus groups that found that around 40% of the area companies’ employees missed work because they didn’t have accessible child care or day care.
“That raised a red flag,” Loeffelholz said.
He added CPS went back to its community partners that helped with the STEM academy at CHS and addressed this need for more day care and child development care.
“They were more than happy to help us work toward our goal to open a child development center,” Loeffelholz said.
The goal is to have the preschool open by fall 2022. Loeffelholz said the district staff hoped to have it completed this fall, but the cold winter weather on top of a steel shortage and the cost of lumber has delayed the project.
Anderson said she’s appreciative of the local partners’ assistance in the Kramer Education Center.
“For me, it’s very humbling. We have such great local support,” Anderson said.
