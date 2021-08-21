CPS reaffirms CRT not in its curriculum

Columbus Public Schools reaffirmed on Friday morning that critical race theory is not found within its curriculum, a stance shared at previous CPS Board of Education meetings.
CRT is the thought of looking at U.S. law under the lenses of racial issues in America during the time those bills were passed.
CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz told the Telegram Friday that when CRT was discussed during a meeting last month, the Board believed it should provide an additional statement on the matter.
“The Board just wanted to make sure the constituents of Columbus Public Schools understood where they came from,” Loeffelholz said.
Loeffelholz said he valued the community’s feedback as residents were cordial when they addressed the Board.
“We appreciate people coming to the school board meeting and asking questions,” he said. “That’s what public input is all about.”
Previously, Loeffelholz told community members during a CPS school board meeting held Monday that CRT is not found with the district’s curriculum.
The statement read, “Critical Race Theory is just that, a theory. The instruction of this theory is better served in post-secondary institutions. We teach the adopted curriculum by the Columbus Public Schools Board of Education in a public meeting, which does not include CRT.”
Additionally, CPS also read an updated statement on the second draft of the Nebraska Department of Education’s health standards.
“While adjustments have been made and a second draft of the health standards have been released, Columbus Public Schools again will not adopt those standards," the statement said. "We will use the final standards as a guiding document and develop our own health standards that better reflect the community of Columbus.”
CPS Board of Education President Douglas Molczyk told the Telegram Friday he didn't want to comment further on the subject as he believed the statements were clear.
The health standards have been a topic of debate for the past several months.
Opponents say it provides information regarding sexual subjects that are unsuitable for young children. Topics found in the health standards include gender identity and nontraditional family structures.
Meanwhile, backers of the measure said it would create a more welcoming environment at schools, decreasing the amount of bullying and preventing suicides.
CPS isn’t the only local school district to provide statements regarding CRT or the health standards. Earlier this month, Lakeview Community Schools said it is against the health standards and critical race theory. Lakeview's school board also released a statement, which said the district will not adopt the final draft version and that its curriculum doesn’t include CRT.
Loeffelholz said CRT and the health standards may still be ongoing topics but the CPS school board is willing to hear everyone's thoughts about them.
“That’s OK,” he said. “That’s what we want. We want to hear from the community. My guess is we’ll most likely agree, but sometimes we may not.”
And what the Board of Education says should be a reflection of what the community feels, Loeffelholz added.
“I think they’ve done a good job of doing that,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.