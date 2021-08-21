CPS reaffirms CRT not in its curriculum

Additionally, CPS also read an updated statement on the second draft of the Nebraska Department of Education’s health standards.

“While adjustments have been made and a second draft of the health standards have been released, Columbus Public Schools again will not adopt those standards," the statement said. "We will use the final standards as a guiding document and develop our own health standards that better reflect the community of Columbus.”

CPS Board of Education President Douglas Molczyk told the Telegram Friday he didn't want to comment further on the subject as he believed the statements were clear.

The health standards have been a topic of debate for the past several months.

Opponents say it provides information regarding sexual subjects that are unsuitable for young children. Topics found in the health standards include gender identity and nontraditional family structures.

Meanwhile, backers of the measure said it would create a more welcoming environment at schools, decreasing the amount of bullying and preventing suicides.