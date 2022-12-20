CPS receiving feedback on potential projects

With Columbus being the fourth fastest growing community in the state of Nebraska, Columbus Public Schools has been facing a challenge – its facilities have been struggling to keep up with a growth in enrollment and programming needs.

CPS officials have been considering different projects to expand its capacity, with a possible bond issuance that could take place in the spring. The school district held two community meetings last week to explain its needs, the impact on the community and gather public input.

“Our promise to every one of our stakeholders is we won’t move forward until we have gotten feedback from staff, parents, community leaders, chamber, business and industry, city leaders, etc., and of course our board of education,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said during a community meeting held Dec. 15 at Columbus High School. “We promised we will go in front of all those groups and talk about the needs for Columbus Public Schools in our facilities to meet the needs of our children.”

The Columbus community, Loeffelholz said, is supportive of public education and CPS. The school district wants the community to guide them in the right direction to help them meet their enrollment and program needs, he added.

Population and EnrollmentCPS’ last bond issuance was 10 years ago for the high school. Loeffelholz said the community has grown significantly from when that bond process was started to today. As of the 2020 census, he said, Columbus’ population has grown by almost 2,000 residents, and it is predicted population could reach 26,542 in 2023.

“With more adults come more kids and more students,” Loeffelholz said. “We have some great school systems in the area, but it’s starting to put some pressure on Columbus Public Schools and our capacities.”

The school district had an enrollment study done in 2011; they had not been predicted to reach its current enrollment numbers until 2027, Loeffelholz noted.

For the 2011-2012 school year, CPS had a total enrollment of 3,733. For the current school year, the district is seeing an enrollment of 4,115.

Loeffelholz said the previous enrollment study had been based on housing data but construction has boomed in Columbus since then and still continues even with the present inflation.

CPS underwent a new enrollment study over the summer that showed this growth will increase, as well a growth in diversity, he said. The school district has more English language learner children and an increase in special education – this requires more classroom space for those programs.

Columbus Public Schools currently has five elementary schools – Centennial, Emerson, Lost Creek, North Park and West Park.

As of last week, Lost Creek and North Park are currently over capacity, Loeffelholz said, and West Park, Emerson and Centennial, along with Columbus Middle School, aren’t far behind.

Although there don’t seem to be concerns about capacity at CHS, there has been an expansion of programming that wasn’t available when the new building was being designed and constructed, leading to a desire for more space.

POTENTIAL PROJECTS

Possible projects presented at the community meeting include: a new sixth elementary school (K-4 or K-5 if the district were to move fifth graders to the elementary level), a middle school addition that would separate fifth, or both fifth and sixth, graders from the upper grades, an addition to the high school to allow for expanded pathway programs, cafeteria renovations/additions at the elementary schools (three of the facilities have to serve kids lunch in the gym), classroom additions at the elementary schools (if fifth grade is moved back to the elementary level, more space is needed for that), an alternative education facility, a sports and recreation complex on land owned by CPS located near the high school (there would be the potential for baseball fields, softball fields, tennis courts, pickleball courts, splash pad, etc.), and expanding the Kramer Education Center.

CHS Principal Dave Hiebner said the popularity of the school’s new health science pathway, in which students learn about the health care industry. A registered nurse teaches the certified nursing assistant (CNA) courses, and they can teach up to eight students per class period for the CNA program.

“It’s a really small number but it takes a huge amount of resources to be able to do that,” Hiebner said, noting grants and donations help cover the cost.

“Ideally for us to grow that health science pathway is to have an additional instructor down the road, we’re talking about what that may look like, but also having some more space to be able to do it because there’s some really strict guidelines in regards to the room, how it has to be set up, what has to take place within it, what we have to provide.”

Sixty-odd students are registered for the health science pathway this year, Hiebner added, and they’re looking at 80 to 100 students next year.

POSSIBLE BOND

CPS recently retired some bonds while the district’s 2014 bonds will be paid off in 2024.

“We just retired some 2012 bonds this month. One thing that I’m proud of as a school district is we’ve been financially responsive to the needs of our community, and we paid off 2012 bonds,” Loeffelholz said. “Anytime we’ve had a chance to refinance, we’ve refinanced. We’ve saved almost over $12 million in interest over the last 13 years by refinancing.”

He said this gives the district room within its tax levy to do some projects without raising the levy. CPS, he added, could do a bond issuance for $22,250,000 without raising the tax levy.

Figures were provided at the community meeting that showed the impacts of an increased levy on a home valued at $300,000. The average price of a home in Columbus is just under $300,000.

A 0.01 increase would amount to a $30 per year increase on a home valued at $300,000. At the high end, a 0.06 increase would be $180 a year for a home of that value. The six cents increase would allow the district to issue $54,140,000 in bonds, if that’s what the community would choose.

NEXT STEPS

Loeffelholz said the school district will gather data from the community meetings and surveys. Meetings at building levels (including parents and staff members at each of the schools) will be held. Then, he said, cost estimates will be put together and presented in January and February.

CPS will seek permission from the community on moving forward with three projects, Loeffelholz added, and will ask for permission again to raise its tax levy probably two or three cents to finance the three selected projects.