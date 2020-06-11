CPS reflects on attendance and digital tools

For this fall, Loeffelholz said it will be harder for them to get all of their kids in the building since they have 4,000 students. He said if they can’t have every student in the building, they will rotate and do a blended version with in-person and online school.

Brandi Fleming, CPS's technology integration specialist, said the district used Seesaw and the Google suite during the pandemic. Even before, the district was using Google suite and Classroom. Some teachers had already been using Seesaw.

“We had a lesson template each week that our teachers would fill out and post for our parents that identified key areas for people to hit on. Those were posted on the website,” Fleming said. “(Grades) 5-12 utilized the Google suite programs and Google classroom to distribute materials.”

A lot of the elementary schools used Seesaw, a program that opened during the pandemic, she said.

“It is a program that we’re highly considering for our K-4 moving forward next fall,” she said. “In general, we will continue to use that program.”

Looking toward the future, Loeffelholz said he is concerned about students coming into the fall behind in academics but is more concerned about kids losing the structure of school.