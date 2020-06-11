CPS reflects on attendance and digital tools

Student participation online was at its highest at the beginning of distanced learning and fell over the course of the year, with some teachers reporting as low as 50 percent attendance, said Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz.
The numbers fluctuated daily and weekly, and CPS checked in and reached every family in addition to installing free Wi-Fi which is accessible from its schools' parking lots. CPS is a 1-to-1 district, meaning all students in grades 5-12 have a Chromebook and younger students have iPads. CPS sent students the devices not already at home.
“We gave our teachers two weeks to put together packets and materials and to start preparing for that distanced learning environment. Our teaching staff did a bang-up job; did an awesome job with the hand that was dealt to them and the short amount of time they had,” he said. “Hindsight is always 20/20, right? So you learn from those things. We’ve spent the last really 2-3 weeks planning for next fall if we have to go to this learning environment again.”
It was overall a success, Loeffelholz said.
The kids who struggled with turning in work under normal circumstances also had trouble, he said. There were also some families and even teachers who had trouble with internet access.
“We put access points on all of our school buildings,” he said. “We had a lot of kids with families take advantage of that. We even had some teachers who live outside of town and didn’t have great internet connection come into our parking lots and sit in our parking lots and Zoom with kids.”
For this fall, Loeffelholz said it will be harder for them to get all of their kids in the building since they have 4,000 students. He said if they can’t have every student in the building, they will rotate and do a blended version with in-person and online school.
Brandi Fleming, CPS's technology integration specialist, said the district used Seesaw and the Google suite during the pandemic. Even before, the district was using Google suite and Classroom. Some teachers had already been using Seesaw.
“We had a lesson template each week that our teachers would fill out and post for our parents that identified key areas for people to hit on. Those were posted on the website,” Fleming said. “(Grades) 5-12 utilized the Google suite programs and Google classroom to distribute materials.”
A lot of the elementary schools used Seesaw, a program that opened during the pandemic, she said.
“It is a program that we’re highly considering for our K-4 moving forward next fall,” she said. “In general, we will continue to use that program.”
Looking toward the future, Loeffelholz said he is concerned about students coming into the fall behind in academics but is more concerned about kids losing the structure of school.
“I think there will be a gap for some students,” he said. “Some students were able to have a parent or both parents at home working with them every single day. We had some students who were kind of on their own because parents still had to go to work.”
Unless those students were very diligent and they did exactly what they were supposed to, Loeffelholz said he expects there will be some learning gaps.
“I don’t think they’re going to be anything we can’t overcome,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
