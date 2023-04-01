On March 9, the Columbus Public School Board approved a facilities bond referendum for a special mail election in the amount of $53.5 million, based on community feedback.
Upcoming important dates/times:
April 4 at 7 p.m., 'Sundaes' with the Superintendent at West Park Elementary
April 13 at 7 p.m., 'Sundaes' with the Superintendent at Emerson Elementary
April 17, ballots will begin to be mailed to registered voters
April 20 at 7 p.m., 'Sundaes' with the Superintendent at Centennial Elementary
April 21, the last day to register to vote
April 25 at 7 p.m., 'Sundaes' with the Superintendent at North Park Elementary
April 27 at 7 p.m., 'Sundaes' with the Superintendent at Lost Creek Elementary
April 27 at 7 p.m., 'Sundaes' with the Superintendent at Columbus Middle School
May 2 at 7 p.m., 'Sundaes' with the Superintendent at Columbus High School
The proposed projects will provide a K-12 solution by:
Serving a growing student population
Relieving overcrowded classrooms
Improving facilities to provide quality education for ALL students
What's proposed?
New K-4 elementary school
Classroom additions and dining renovation at CMS
Dining facilities at Centennial and North Park elementary schools
Health and physical education facilities at Emerson and West Park elementary schools
Classroom addition at CHS
Space for alternative learning and support programs