On March 9, the Columbus Public School Board approved a facilities bond referendum for a special mail election in the amount of $53.5 million, based on community feedback.

Upcoming important dates/times:

April 4 at 7 p.m., 'Sundaes' with the Superintendent at West Park Elementary

April 13 at 7 p.m., 'Sundaes' with the Superintendent at Emerson Elementary

April 17, ballots will begin to be mailed to registered voters

April 20 at 7 p.m., 'Sundaes' with the Superintendent at Centennial Elementary

April 21, the last day to register to vote

April 25 at 7 p.m., 'Sundaes' with the Superintendent at North Park Elementary

April 27 at 7 p.m., 'Sundaes' with the Superintendent at Lost Creek Elementary

April 27 at 7 p.m., 'Sundaes' with the Superintendent at Columbus Middle School

May 2 at 7 p.m., 'Sundaes' with the Superintendent at Columbus High School

The proposed projects will provide a K-12 solution by:

Serving a growing student population

Relieving overcrowded classrooms

Improving facilities to provide quality education for ALL students

What's proposed?

New K-4 elementary school

Classroom additions and dining renovation at CMS

Dining facilities at Centennial and North Park elementary schools

Health and physical education facilities at Emerson and West Park elementary schools

Classroom addition at CHS

Space for alternative learning and support programs