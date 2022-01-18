CPS starting COVID precautions this week

Columbus Public Schools will be temporarily going back to some COVID-19 precautions starting this week.

According to CPS’ website, starting on Wednesday, all high school, middle school and North Park Elementary School staff, students and visitors will be required to wear masks while inside the building during the school day and while at activities. Masks will be available at the front office for students who arrive without one.

“This decision is due to the number of absences exceeding the 8% illness level for the past three days in the District’s 2021-2022 Return to School Illness Plan,” the post states.

CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz told the Telegram Tuesday afternoon that the illness plan was passed in the fall. The three schools the mask requirement will be at – the high school, middle school and North Park – are the facilities exceeding that 8% mark, he noted.

“Eight percent for the high school is 105 students, middle school is 95 students, and they are considerably over those numbers,” Loeffelholz said. “We had close to 400 students absent (Monday).”

He added that illness doesn’t necessarily mean COVID – the district is also seeing common illnesses like the flu and strep throat.

“We're a direct reflection of who we are as a community. And so if a lot of people in our community are sick, so will our students,” Loeffelholz said.

Things will be reviewed the week of Feb. 7 to determine if the mask mandate will still be needed. Loeffelholz noted this isn’t the first time this school year that a mask mandate needed to be put in place.

“We had to mask requirement earlier in the year at a building and within a week, numbers were back down,” he said, noting it had still stayed in place for three weeks per the illness plan. “…It worked, and then that building has been doing pretty well since then.”

According to a letter available on the school district’s website, temperature checks will be re-established for the next three weeks and outside organizations will be suspended until the week of Feb. 14. Social distancing will be practiced when possible during lunch hour and only immediate family will be allowed into buildings during the school day.

In a separate announcement also posted Tuesday, the district said there will be no school for students for the next three Fridays – Jan. 21, Jan. 28 and Feb. 4. This is due to a high number of medical/illness related absences this year. The measure is also intended to ensure the district is “running with optimal staff.”

“Staff will still report to buildings for ample time to plan and prepare for the following week of classes,” the post states. “In-person learning will continue Monday through Thursday.”

According to the East-Central District Health Department’s latest COVID-19 information posted Monday, Platte County saw 348 positive cases during the week of Jan. 9-15. For that same time period, there had been a total of 545 in East-Central’s district, which encompasses Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties.

