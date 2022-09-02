CPS starts new on-site professional development at Centennial

This week, Centennial Elementary was the first Columbus Public Schools building to undergo a new type of on-site professional development to help teachers in their curriculum and skill sets.

Schools hold professional development days for teachers to help them expand and/or deepen their skills as educators. Typically, these are full days set aside where classes are not in session. However, CPS is taking a different approach this year that allowed educators to have more of a say in what they wanted to learn about.

On-site, professional development (PD) sessions for K-4 teachers were held at Centennial Elementary earlier this week. The teachers were surveyed on what they would like to see in the sessions, and the topics included EL strategies, social studies pacing, communication needs and software development.

CPS Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay said this started when the school district partnered with a company called UpBeat in 2021 to help them design engagement surveys.

“We have about a year-and-a-half of engagement data and we also have exit survey,” Kay said. “From that data, that led (Superintendent) Dr. (Troy) Loeffelholz to do some additional listening sessions at the building level. So we had on all three of those data points, the same things coming up about PD.”

Kay said that CPS Director of Curriculum and Instruction Teresa Hausmann “sunk her teeth into” the data and came up with the idea of holding on-site PD. There were two 30-minute sessions but both sessions contained different topics.

Hausmann said this new type of PD is being tested in the elementary schools as they are set up differently than the middle and high schools. In the middle and high schools, she added, everyone is in the same building but at the elementary schools, the teachers are more isolated in their individual buildings for K-4.

Also, she noted, the populations look different in those schools as do the educational needs.

Centennial was chosen first as it has the most new teachers. The curriculum, instruction and assessment team sent out surveys to K-4, EL and special education teachers and specialists about what they want PD on.

“What was uncomfortable is we might not be ready for the way it will go,” Hausmann said. “But I shared with the team we don't have to have all the answers, and that's OK. Collectively, someone on the team might be able to help and if not, we will go ask the questions to the right people.”

CPS also utilized its STEM On the Go! Trailer to provide lessons for kids grades two through four on that day while kindergarten and first graders had book readings and discussions.

CPS received funding for its STEM On the Go! Trailer a few years ago. The trailer can be taken to different sites and contains STEM-related lessons and activities.

There were rotating substitute teachers for the teachers taking part in PD. Additionally, a substitute was hired for Centennial Elementary Principal Andy Luebbe so he could attend each session, without being disturbed, and grow his instruction leadership.

On-site PD sessions are currently being scheduled at CPS’ other elementary schools.

Kay noted that the district doesn’t like to pull teachers out of class for PD because it could result in a loss of learning for students and/or put added stress on teachers.

“The way that they set this up with having the substitutes and having the stem plans to come in, now the teachers stress free to come to PD because they know what's going to go on in their classroom,” Kay said. “It's not just subs filling in and killing time, there was valuable learning. … This was a planned day that positively impacted student learning, had positive things going on in the classroom and gave individualized instruction that the teachers want.”

Going that extra step makes a difference and sets CPS apart from other schools, he added.

Teachers also get more in-depth PD in a smaller building setting that doesn’t take place in bigger groups, Kay said.

“It's more than just showing them a whiz bang; here's the newest, greatest wonderful thing,” Kay said. “I think the depth at which they did things is what makes it incredibly valuable to CPS and our teachers, because they're going to grow from that.”

Hausmann agreed, noting it’s important that teachers feel comfortable with the curriculum.

“(When) someone was hired to come in and give the PD, you're excited if you can walk away with one or two things,” Hausmann said. “Well, (in the on-site PD), they walked away with what they wanted to walk away with. They chose what they wanted. And so it was driven by their need, and filling that gap for their need.”

Teacher retention is an area that many schools in the United States struggle with.

Hausmann noted that teacher satisfaction is definitely a goal at CPS. The CPS community is supportive, she added, and she hopes that their teachers feel supported so they don’t find work elsewhere.

“We know there's multiple factors that lead to retaining our teachers; job satisfaction and support are two very, very big ones,” Kay said. “We hire pretty good people, we want them to stay.”