CPS superintendent addresses upcoming school year

Over the past three weeks, over 90 Columbus Public School staff members have been engaged in committee work to determine the best plan “blueprint” to open school for the 2020-2021 school year. The purpose of this blueprint is to provide a framework for how Columbus Public Schools will respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the educational programs at CPS for the 2020-2021 school year. The framework is structured using tenets and tiers in order to allow the district to be nimble and responsive to changing public health circumstances. The presence of a formal plan will also support the district in articulating its plan for next fall in a clear, comprehensive, and transparent manner.

The first step in this plan is to develop an amended calendar to meet the needs of teaching staff and students as we prepare for the upcoming school year. Columbus Public Schools will begin school for all students on Aug. 24th. This is a change from the original start date of August 12th. This new calendar will allow our staff time to prepare for the unknown consequences of COVID-19 and the potential of another shutdown by state and local health officials under their regular contractual agreement.