CPS superintendent talks district's latest COVID model

Columbus Public Schools is hoping to keep students and teachers in the classrooms through at least the end of the 2020 calendar year.
CPS announced Tuesday morning that it will move to a hybrid Tier 2 “Yellow” model beginning Nov. 30 and ending Dec. 22. As part of it, students will report to school Monday through Thursday for full days of in-person learning and no school will take place on Fridays so staff has collaboration and plan time. There will be no early release on Wednesdays.
“We are well aware that the number of positive COVID results have continued to rise in Platte County. However, during the governor’s press conference on Nov. 9th, he stated that schools continue to be one of the safest places currently with low amounts of community spread,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said, in a statement shared with The Columbus Telegram. “We are asking parents, students, and extended family members and friends to continue to use the universal precautions to ensure we remain in school all day, every day.”
Loeffelholz told The Telegram that he and his team of district leaders carefully and extensively reviewed data that comes from the East-Central District Health Department and staff absences, among other things, to make a recommendation to the CPS Board of Education. The Board of Education gave its stamp of approval, Loeffelholz noted, adding that the Columbus Education Association officers also agreed with the new model.
Other details of the new model:
- After school programs will be available at the five elementary schools and the middle school Monday-Thursday.
- Middle school and high school students must sign up to receive lunch and breakfast to take home with them at the end of the day Thursday. All elementary students will receive breakfast and lunch on Thursday to take home with them.
- Masks are still required of all staff and students.
- Social distancing will continue to be a priority.
- No visitors other than by appointments for students are allowed.
- CPS will continue to limit the number of spectators at activities to family members.
- All students will continue to be in school each day under the same protocols, procedures and guidance.
During a one-on-one interview with The Telegram, Loeffelholz said making the decision to go to this model has been a long process.
“No, it’s not an easy decision,” he said. “I went back and forth, back and forth … I’m an internal thinker. But, we felt we needed the kids in school. I’m at peace with it …”
Loeffelholz explained CPS had its highest amount of absences all year last week and it was about the equivalent of only 5% of all students. He said knowing this and with no stay-at-home order in effect in Nebraska right now, transitioning to a plan where students remain in school a majority of the week makes sense.
“Going to this schedule is to not diminish or decrease the spread of the virus. It’s about keeping our kids in school four days a week where we know they’re in a safe environment,” Loeffelholz said, noting the virus being spread in district buildings isn’t the problem and that more people are quarantining due to situations that come about in their lives outside of school.
The superintendent stressed the importance of parents and students continuing to take proper precautions in and outside of school, including daily home screening like temperature checks.
“We know that in-person learning is the best way for students to learn and the best option for their social-emotional well-being. We believe that with this hybrid plan, along with our community committing to the 3 C’s outlined by the governor and state health professionals, that we can continue to stay in school,” he said, noting his admiration for CPS teachers, administrators and other staff for their efforts in meeting and overcoming challenges.
The three c’s to avoid are crowded places, close contacts and confined spaces, according to Ricketts.
CPS, which won’t have school for students on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 in addition to its traditional Thanksgiving break, will continue to evaluate its staffing to determine its next steps. Loeffelholz said that if the district goes to “Orange,” students would be in school for less days each week. A transition to the “Red” would mean most students would not be in district facilities.
Loeffelholz, who noted last week’s CPS-hosted Facebook Live event went well, said he feels good about the new plan. But, he stressed, that plan could change before Dec. 22 depending on what happens with the virus in the coming weeks.
“There are different levels and hopefully this is as far as we have to go,” Loeffelholz said of the district’s color-coded models. “But it’s not heck or high water. We’re responding to what we know today, and if things get worse, we may have to make other decisions.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
