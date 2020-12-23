CPS talks 2020, plans for the new year

Staff, teachers and students within Columbus Public Schools have responded well to difficulties presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, school representatives say.
“If you had asked me back in August, I’d have said it’d be a bumpy ride, and we’d be lucky to make it the whole semester with all the kids being in school,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said. “Obviously, our community and our kids did exactly what they needed to do to stay in school. It’s been fantastic. I couldn’t ask for anything more from our teachers, our parents and our kids, making sure kids are in school.”
Candace Becher, president of the CPS Board of Education, agreed.
“I think, considering the pandemic that we’re in the midst of, it’s gone pretty darn well," Becher said. "We have been able to keep school open the entire time with minimal staff illness and student illness. We did quite well on that front.”
CPS saw a spike during the same time the Columbus community did – around Halloween and Thanksgiving.
“We had a lot of kids home because parents tested positive. We didn’t have a lot of kids who tested positive, but they were home in quarantine because of family members …” Loeffelholz said. “We saw an increasing number of our staff out on quarantine who tested positive during that time, as well.”
The largest number of absent from school at any one given time was just over 5%, he added.
“Since Thanksgiving, there (has) been a drop in the number of cases, quarantines and everything else,” Loeffelholz said. “We started this week with one teacher in quarantine, where before Thanksgiving we had up to 40.”
Due to the number of substitutes and full-time teachers using their planning period to cover for others who were out, CPS switched to a four school day model to allow educators that time to plan. It began Nov. 30.
But Loeffelholz said that the school district will be going back to five days a week starting in 2021.
The CPS website states that beginning Jan. 4, students will attend in-person classes Monday through Friday with regular early dismissal on Wednesdays. Protocols and guidelines will remain the same.
This is being done in preparation for COVID-19 vaccines, Loeffelholz said, adding that educators have been deemed essential workers. He expects vaccinations to come in February for the school.
“We’ll run a clinic out of one of our buildings for those who want to get a vaccine…” Loeffelholz noted. “So we’re getting as much instructional time as we can into January since we may have to take some afternoons or full days on Fridays for vaccinations.”
The greatest accomplishment in Loeffelholz’s eyes is starting the new school year off on the right foot. This can be contributed to both teachers and students following guidelines, he said, and students are willing to make those sacrifices because they want to remain in school and be allowed to continue with their activities.
Becher said she expects CPS to continue with requiring masks and social distancing, which students have been following already.
“Our students are responding so well to a mask mandate and having to go to school in a relatively difficult situation, and they’ve responded just wonderfully,” Becher added. “Unlike a lot of adults, they are doing what they need to do because they want to stay in school.”
Also in 2020, CPS broke ground on plans to turn the former Kramer High School into a day care and office building and construction of a preschool center. The first phase of the project, which comes with a $6.5-million price tag, is building the preschool and the exterior walls of the day care and offices.
“We’re trying to get footings in before the freeze comes into the ground so we can start on building the walls. That’s about a 12-month construction process,” Loeffelholz said. “Hopefully by January 2022, we’ll be up and running with our preschool.”
The school district will also be reconsidering its strategic plan next spring in regards to enrollment and facilities as CPS continues to grow, he said. And, of course, ensuring that the remaining school year continues as usual.
“Our biggest project is getting through March and April and May with as much normalcy as we can and try our best to make sure kids stay in school and they can do the activities they love to do,” Loeffelholz said. “Graduate when they’re supposed to have graduation, I think that’s going to be a big accomplishment, too.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.