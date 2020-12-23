CPS talks 2020, plans for the new year

The greatest accomplishment in Loeffelholz’s eyes is starting the new school year off on the right foot. This can be contributed to both teachers and students following guidelines, he said, and students are willing to make those sacrifices because they want to remain in school and be allowed to continue with their activities.

Becher said she expects CPS to continue with requiring masks and social distancing, which students have been following already.

“Our students are responding so well to a mask mandate and having to go to school in a relatively difficult situation, and they’ve responded just wonderfully,” Becher added. “Unlike a lot of adults, they are doing what they need to do because they want to stay in school.”

Also in 2020, CPS broke ground on plans to turn the former Kramer High School into a day care and office building and construction of a preschool center. The first phase of the project, which comes with a $6.5-million price tag, is building the preschool and the exterior walls of the day care and offices.

“We’re trying to get footings in before the freeze comes into the ground so we can start on building the walls. That’s about a 12-month construction process,” Loeffelholz said. “Hopefully by January 2022, we’ll be up and running with our preschool.”