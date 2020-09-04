CPS to remain in Yellow risk assessment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Public Schools announced Friday evening that the district will remain in the Yellow category of the East-Central District Health Department’s risk dial from Sept. 8 through Sept. 25.

East-Central has increased Platte County’s risk assessment closer to Orange. The Yellow category indicates a moderate risk of COVID-19 while the Orange indicates an elevated risk.

“If the risk assessment dial goes to Orange, we will evaluate our staffing and student absences to determine our next steps. It does not necessarily mean the district will go to Orange. Be reminded that if the district does go to Orange, students would be in school every other day,” Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said in a press release.

Students at Columbus Public Schools will continue to be in school each day under the same protocols and guidance.

CPS is asking parents to keep track of their children’s health and to keep the child from school if he or she exhibits any COVID-19 symptoms.

Currently, parents and students will continue with home screenings, including taking temperatures. Masks are still required of all staff and students, social distancing will continue to be a priority and no visitors will be allowed other than by appointments for students.

“We need your help in practicing universal precautions to keep school in session,” Loeffelholz said in the press release. “Please understand that our situation could change in a quick amount of time.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.