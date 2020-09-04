 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CPS to remain in Yellow risk assessment
View Comments
breaking alert top story

CPS to remain in Yellow risk assessment

{{featured_button_text}}
Columbus High School (copy)

Pictured is Columbus High School.

 THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

Columbus Public Schools announced Friday evening that the district will remain in the Yellow category of the East-Central District Health Department’s risk dial from Sept. 8 through Sept. 25.

East-Central has increased Platte County’s risk assessment closer to Orange. The Yellow category indicates a moderate risk of COVID-19 while the Orange indicates an elevated risk.

“If the risk assessment dial goes to Orange, we will evaluate our staffing and student absences to determine our next steps. It does not necessarily mean the district will go to Orange. Be reminded that if the district does go to Orange, students would be in school every other day,” Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said in a press release.

Students at Columbus Public Schools will continue to be in school each day under the same protocols and guidance.

CPS is asking parents to keep track of their children’s health and to keep the child from school if he or she exhibits any COVID-19 symptoms.

Currently, parents and students will continue with home screenings, including taking temperatures. Masks are still required of all staff and students, social distancing will continue to be a priority and no visitors will be allowed other than by appointments for students.

“We need your help in practicing universal precautions to keep school in session,” Loeffelholz said in the press release. “Please understand that our situation could change in a quick amount of time.”

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
St. Bons teacher wins award
Local

St. Bons teacher wins award

Kindergarten teacher Lynn Mielak was on her lunch break one year when she saw a St. Bonaventure student with pants that were too short.

+3
Edgewood Vista says you can help
Local

Edgewood Vista says you can help

  • Updated

The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for everyone in different ways, but one group that has been especially affected are residents at seni…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mask use at the Platte County Courthouse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News