CPS to stay in "Yellow" status through Nov. 20, keep schools open

Columbus Public Schools students and staff can look forward to more days in the classroom.
CPS on Tuesday announced it will remain in "Tier 2" or ""Yellow" status from Oct. 26 through Nov. 20.
"We are well aware that the number of positive COVID results have continued to rise in Platte County. However, during the Governor’s press conference on Oct. 16, it was stated that schools are one of the safest places currently with low amounts of community spread," CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said, in a provided statement. "We are asking parents, students and extended family members and friends to continue to use the universal precautions to ensure we remain in school all day every day."
Additionally, CPS announced will be a change to the district’s school calendar. There will be no school on Nov. 23 and 24. All teachers will report to work that day with no students. The Commissioner of Education has allowed school districts to provide 48 hours of teacher work time and professional development during this pandemic due to the extra things being done. The remaining 32 hours will be spread throughout the remainder of the school year and will be communicated at a later date.
CPS also reminded parents that Nov. 3 is a remote learning day.
"We appreciate our staff's hard work to make coming to school a success this fall. We are closing down Quarter 1 and the changes and protocols that have been followed by our staff have been challenging, but they have met those challenges amazingly," Loeffelholz said. "With that, we thank our teachers and administrators for all of their hard work."
Looking ahead, CPS announced it will also practice its "Orange" schedule on Dec. 21 and 22. More information on this is expected to be announced later.
All students will continue to be in school each day under the same protocols, procedures and guidance.
* Parents and students will continue with home screenings including taking temperature.
* Masks are still required of all staff and students.
* Social distancing will continue to be a priority.
* No visitors other than by appointments for students are allowed.
* CPS will continue to limit the number of spectators at activities to family members.
"We continue to evaluate our staffing and student absences to determine our next steps. Our students are doing a great job; however, our adults in the community not so much," Loeffelholz said. "Be reminded that if the district does go to 'Orange' students would be in school every other day. If we have to move to 'Red,' most students may not be in attendance within our facilities."
