CPS to stay in "Yellow" status through Nov. 20, keep schools open

Columbus Public Schools students and staff can look forward to more days in the classroom.

CPS on Tuesday announced it will remain in "Tier 2" or ""Yellow" status from Oct. 26 through Nov. 20.

"We are well aware that the number of positive COVID results have continued to rise in Platte County. However, during the Governor’s press conference on Oct. 16, it was stated that schools are one of the safest places currently with low amounts of community spread," CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said, in a provided statement. "We are asking parents, students and extended family members and friends to continue to use the universal precautions to ensure we remain in school all day every day."

Additionally, CPS announced will be a change to the district’s school calendar. There will be no school on Nov. 23 and 24. All teachers will report to work that day with no students. The Commissioner of Education has allowed school districts to provide 48 hours of teacher work time and professional development during this pandemic due to the extra things being done. The remaining 32 hours will be spread throughout the remainder of the school year and will be communicated at a later date.

CPS also reminded parents that Nov. 3 is a remote learning day.