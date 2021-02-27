Crane migration around the corner

It’s getting to be that time of year where that large shorebird, the sandhill crane, Grus canadensis, is arriving on the Central Platte River to enjoy some fortification in a unique habitat area known as the big bend reach or the central Platte River. From late February through early April the big birds can be seen off the Interstate and local highways in the general area around Kearney. What a spectacle!
The peak is typically the last week of March. Audubon Nebraska's 50th Crane Festival commemorating the migration is March 20 and 21, 2020 in Kearney. It might be a nice getaway after this long cold spell. This crane migration is considered one of the most significant ecological events on our continent and it is right here in our backyard.
As cold as it has been, it is hard to believe anything can migrate or want to. I found a myotis bat in our garage recently and I am betting he knaps for another couple months too before he takes off. Southern Arizona is seeing what appears to be a record number of migratory sandhill cranes this winter. Observers counted 47,601 of them. About half of those are in the Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area near McNeal, where they winter.
It is estimated more than 80 percent of the world’s population of sandhill cranes converge on Nebraska’s Platte River valley. For centuries these birds with lots of waterfowl have come to rest and restore themselves. The shallow braided channels of Nebraska’s Platte River provide safe nighttime roost sites and create the perfect habitat for their Nebraska rest stop. Total numbers of sand hill cranes are estimated over 600,000.
Waste grain in crop fields provides food to build up depleted fat reserves needed for migration. Adjacent wet meadows and shallow backwaters with thriving invertebrate snacks provide critical nutrients and secluded loafing areas for rest, bathing and courting. During their stop in Nebraska, cranes gain nearly 10 percent of their body weight. From Nebraska they migrate to Alaska, Canada and Siberia where they fledge their young.
The Whooping Crane is one of the rarest North American birds and comes through with the sandhill crane migration. It is a long-legged, wading bird that is related to Rails, a group of small, secretive, marsh birds. Adult birds are mostly white, with black extending the length of the outer wing feathers below. The crown is dark red, and a black "moustache" extends from the bill to the lower face. The overall shape of the bird reminds one of a heron or egret, but more robust.
Never an abundant species, the total population had dwindled, due to hunting pressures and habitat loss, to a low of 16 birds in 1941, (less than 600 in the world). During that same period, there were two main populations: a migratory flock in central North America, and a non-migratory flock in Louisiana. The Louisiana flock quickly died out, leaving only the migratory population, which breeds in Canada and winters on the coast of Texas.
In the early 1990’s, Gutzmer, John Shadle, Bill Kurtenbach, Rob Korgie, Joe Citta, Chuck Jura, Vince Galley, Jenny Robak and others worked with the Izaak Walton League Wetland Foundation and later, the Todd Valley Wetland Foundation as board members and concerned citizens to draft and finalize the Nebraska Environmental Trust application for purchase of what is now the Wilkinson Wildlife Management Area (WMA).
This multi-phase application process helped secure several sections of land near the historical Carrig-Jewell drain property. This property seemed logical to maintain as a unique wetland complex in the Platte County area and was ultimately given to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as a state wildlife management area that it is today. It is obviously serving a grand purpose for a bio-diverse group of plants and animals that occupy wetlands, a highly dwindled habitat type.
This project is one of the largest and most successful conservation projects in the Columbus area and the state to date. The Wilkinson WMA today provides a valuable waterfowl resting zone in an intense agricultural area. It is also one of the few places you can still see ring-necked pheasants in the wild, even though they may not be. Conservation is everybody’s business and these last unique habitats are critical to long term survival of many species people don’t know or care about.
When is almost 30 degrees below zero, think about the adaptations of wild animals to withstand those cold temperatures and the challenges they face. We could sure help their long term survival chances with proper habitat left and maintained for their use. That happens when greed and politics take a back seat…
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.