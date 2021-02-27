Crane migration around the corner

It’s getting to be that time of year where that large shorebird, the sandhill crane, Grus canadensis, is arriving on the Central Platte River to enjoy some fortification in a unique habitat area known as the big bend reach or the central Platte River. From late February through early April the big birds can be seen off the Interstate and local highways in the general area around Kearney. What a spectacle!

The peak is typically the last week of March. Audubon Nebraska's 50th Crane Festival commemorating the migration is March 20 and 21, 2020 in Kearney. It might be a nice getaway after this long cold spell. This crane migration is considered one of the most significant ecological events on our continent and it is right here in our backyard.

As cold as it has been, it is hard to believe anything can migrate or want to. I found a myotis bat in our garage recently and I am betting he knaps for another couple months too before he takes off. Southern Arizona is seeing what appears to be a record number of migratory sandhill cranes this winter. Observers counted 47,601 of them. About half of those are in the Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area near McNeal, where they winter.