Crazy Cracker Fireworks celebrates 50 years of family-owned fireworks

In 1971, Daryl Thiele was working at Boulevard Lanes. He and a couple coworkers noticed that business was a little slower in the summer and started brainstorming ways to make a little money in their vacation time. They decided to open a fireworks stand named Crazy Cracker.

"It was just a little wood stand, maybe eight by 12 foot. We only had bottle rockets, missiles, but nothing big, not these 500-gram cakes like they have now," Daryl said.

Daryl said he started with around 100 items, compared to the stand's 350-some today. The early days proved to be more difficult than the trio initially expected, and after a year, Daryl became the sole investor.

"The other two said 'this work's too hot, too hard, we don't want to take up our vacation time with fireworks,' so I just bought them out and said I'd do it," Daryl said.

Daryl managed the bowling alley until he added "owner" to his title in 1986, eventually selling it in 2000. Daryl and Shirley said they have had many businesses since then that have all been seasonal entrepreneurial businesses.

"We did Christmas trees, a Christmas holiday show at Ag Park for years, we had a Beanie Baby season, of course Boulevard Lanes," Daryl said.

Since Daryl bought out his coworkers, the stand has remained a family business, now located at Clocktower Court on the corner of 23rd Street and 10th Avenue from June 25 to July 4. For the past six years, their sons Justin and Jason have run the stand.

"It's just another way to be with the family, it's a family thing we do that connects us all," Justin said.

The brothers spend five months of the year planning for Independence Day and setting up inventory, all for the nine days the stand is open.

"There's customers we see every year that have been coming basically since we started. We also get people with their huge lists they've had for 20 years," Justin said.

Jason said that the family aspect extends to the staff too. Many of the staff are long-time employees or even second-generation employees.

"They worked for us when they were young and now we employ their kids. It's not just our family, there are other families that have worked with us for 25 years," Jason said.

Jason added that there's a community aspect to the stand as well. Many of their customers have come by for years to supply their Independence Day festivities.

"This is a family holiday, big groups can gather, fireworks aren't like a gift, they're for everybody," Jason said. "We feel like we're part of their celebration, going to the fireworks stand is part of their day."

To celebrate the 50-year milestone, on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., the stand will have free hot dogs and chips, a free gift for the first 100 kids and giveaways for several items. They have also added a selfie station outside the tent with several props.

Jason said he couldn't decide on a favorite firework they carry, but Justin said his is the Confetti Cake, a daytime firework that sprays streamers.

"Just over the last few years, we've been doing big stuff that goes off during the day," Justin said. "Big smoke stuff that shoots smoke and confetti in the sky."

Jason said the daytime fireworks are fun because they act as a lead-up to the impressive nighttime displays.

"It kind of bridges that gap between daytime activities and 'we're getting going on nighttime now, the good stuff's coming!' You can start your party a little earlier," Jason said.

