Cream of the crop: Vasquez bridges gap with community and Hispanic population

“I kind of had that pressure where you had to know your way around in order to help your parents and you kind of learn those more adult language and words that they use,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez’s father is bilingual and didn’t need too much help.

“Also because we (Hispanics) are a minority there is that hidden feeling that you don’t want to be singled out, especially in a negative way,” Vasquez added. “So you really work hard to be a good citizen in your community and help out and just have a good name for your family.”

A GOOD CITIZEN

The way Vasquez looks at community is this: If one of us is suffering, all of us are suffering.

“It’s just a lifestyle where you focus on doing what’s right and doing what’s right to others too, and that’s very, very rewarding,” Vasquez said. “You feel like you’re doing your part.”