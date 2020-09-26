Cream of the crop: Vasquez bridges gap with community and Hispanic population

Santiago Vasquez has realized you can’t save the world, but for the better part of this century, he has been focused on the world closest to him.
It’s been decades since he moved to Columbus from Texas as a kid. Since then, his jobs and his volunteer work have helped the Hispanic community specifically. Plus, he overcame one big hurdle -- getting used to the drastic change in weather.
“We would wear winter clothes all the time, even when it (was) a nice day outside,” Vasquez said of his beginnings in Columbus. “I did find the people here, at least to me, were very friendly, especially at school.”
Despite the friendliness of the community, Vasquez has faced challenges, especially as a minority (which he said can mean feeling like an outsider).
BEGINNINGS IN TEXAS
Born in San Juan, Texas, in 1985, Vasquez grew up in a city called Pharr, Texas. Pharr is on the Mexico border and a bridge spans from the city to Reynosa, Mexico.
“Our life was very sheltered,” he said. “I didn’t really get to explore a lot of community stuff.”
His childhood was filled with playing games outside with his friends, an activity he noted many children don’t do anymore.
“We were very family-oriented, family was very important to us,” said Vasquez, who had extended family in the area, including his grandfather.
His grandfather has since passed away.
“That was hard for the whole family because he was the patriarch of our family,” he said. “Although his passing was very hurtful for our family, it was also something that kind of united us and we kind of realized again the importance of family.”
LEAVING HOME
At age 11, Vasquez and his immediate family left behind their relatives to move around 1,200 miles almost directly north.
“It was a big shocker,” Vasquez said, sitting in Hy-Vee wearing a gray plaid-patterned face mask on a recent day. “It’s a hard change, but I think people were very, very helpful and made that transition a little bit easier.”
His family used to call home every day, he added. But, he said part of it was exciting because he was in a new place, trying to learn new things and meet new people.
His mother, a native of Mexico, had experienced the same transition when she moved from Mexico to Texas.
Finding a place to live in Columbus was hard, though, and so was developing connections.
"The Hispanic population was a little bit lower than now, so even finding Spanish-speaking neighbors or friends was somewhat of a challenge,” Vasquez said. “You really had to develop your network quickly if you wanted that support in the community.”
Vasquez said he felt a lot of pressure to succeed. He was expected to not bug his parents about any issues because they were busy with work.
“I had to figure things out,” he said. “I was very independent.”
Vasquez recalled a friend saying his mom had promised him a video game for Christmas if he got all passing grades.
“I was like ‘What? You’re getting something for getting good grades? I’m expected to have those for free',” he said, laughing.
He also became the interpreter for his mother, when they went out to the school or had to deal with issues.
“I kind of had that pressure where you had to know your way around in order to help your parents and you kind of learn those more adult language and words that they use,” Vasquez said.
Vasquez’s father is bilingual and didn’t need too much help.
“Also because we (Hispanics) are a minority there is that hidden feeling that you don’t want to be singled out, especially in a negative way,” Vasquez added. “So you really work hard to be a good citizen in your community and help out and just have a good name for your family.”
A GOOD CITIZEN
The way Vasquez looks at community is this: If one of us is suffering, all of us are suffering.
“It’s just a lifestyle where you focus on doing what’s right and doing what’s right to others too, and that’s very, very rewarding,” Vasquez said. “You feel like you’re doing your part.”
At his main job as a bilingual parent liaison for Columbus Public Schools, Vasquez works as an interpreter and translates documents that go home to parents in Spanish. But also, he works to create relationships with the Hispanic community.
Vasquez also works for Platte County as a director of Bilingual Services, where he case managed some of the juvenile diversion cases and worked with Spanish speakers.
Wilma Arp, who hired him, said they wouldn’t have been as successful working with the Hispanic population without a bilingual person on staff.
“I always say we got the cream of the crop when we hired him,” Arp said. “It came to be almost that he was a mentor to (parents with kids in diversion) and they could call on him for other things … which was very beneficial to the entire community.”
Vasquez is also the coordinator for Time For Change, an anti-gang coalition based in Columbus. The coalition has set up Hispanic support groups and has brought bringing in Spanish-speaking counselors to share advice on how to be a better parent in the United States.
His resume also boasts volunteering for Center for Survivors, previously serving on the board of Centro Hispano, serving on the faith and relationships committee of the Columbus Chapter of Habitat for Humanity and teaching Sunday school, among other ventures.
“He’s very involved, and I think he’s just going to kind of keep growing,” said friend and fellow Columbus resident Vanessa Oceguera, who has worked with him at the County and on a few committees. “As you fall off a certain board, somebody else tries to pick you up right away because they see that you’re interested in helping out.”
CHANGING THE NARRATIVE
One event, in particular, challenged Vasquez to work toward change in Columbus.
“A long time ago in Columbus, we did have a gang problem, like, in 2009 and there was actually a drive-by shooting. It’s not comparable to other bigger cities but in Columbus that was a shocker for everybody,” Vasquez said.
Vasquez said the drive-by was completed by Hispanics and, though not everyone believed it, there was a notion that the gang problem was created by Hispanics.
“That puts somewhat of an unintended pressure on you,” he said. “You almost take it upon yourself to change that narrative and be part of all of that change.”
One of the efforts Vasquez worked on was a parks program, where there are crafts, guest speakers, activities and games for students. It was usually located at Glur Park.
“We actually took it out (to Carriage House Estates),” Vasquez said. “Eventually, it didn’t work out. But another project we did was that community garden…and the garden actually exists now, and we know that that’s been a huge tool to change that feeling around and kind of promote the feeling of community.”
FINDING HOME
Around Columbus, Vasquez has a heart for everyone, but especially the Hispanic community, where he sees the biggest need.
“A lot of the Hispanics who arrive here are disconnected and need that person to kind of walk along you and kind of help you and guide you,” he said.
Vasquez said he wants to keep growing professionally and personally. He said he wants to keep giving the best he can and for his children to grow up to be "healthy citizens of the community."
"He believes in teaching his children right from wrong and how to respect people," Arp said. "He's a great dad. To me, I can just tell that his family comes first."
He’d also like to see that Columbus continues to be a diverse and welcoming area.
It’s been a long time since he first set foot in Columbus and since he first started working to make Columbus a better place.
“My sister and I slowly established ourselves in Columbus and since then, I mean, I got married here,” he said. “(My wife and I) have our home here now. Our children are growing up here. This has become our home.”
