Create a lasting legacy with a memorial tree

Did you know the average lifespan of a tree planted today in Nebraska can be 50 to more than 100 years?

One way to commemorate a loved one, friend or co-worker is to plant a tree in the Columbus Community Hospital memorial walkway, which is located in the southwest portion of the hospital property. This area has a wonderful variety of trees — some that will be blossoming soon, a few that tower over others, several that provide shade on a hot summer day, and others that send a beautiful fragrance toward the entrance of the hospital on a spring day.

The Columbus Community Hospital Foundation offers memorial trees as a wonderful way to cherish the memory of someone precious to us. We currently have space for seven additional trees in the memorial walkway area. A memorial tree with a plaque is $450; however, depending on the variety of trees a donor chooses, that cost could vary.

The hospital foundation staff works closely with the donor to help them select the variety of trees they would like and ensure they will be planted at the right time of year. The foundation staff also works hand in hand with hospital plant operations team members, who assist with placing and planting the tree.

We provide a tree-planting ceremony that includes the donor and as many friends and family as they would like to attend. During the planting, we invite clergy to say a few words. Then the attendees are invited to assist by adding a scoop of dirt, packing it down, providing water in between scoops and spending time reflecting and sharing memories of the honoree. Participants have shared laughter, tears, stories, and fond memories during the last few tree-planting ceremonies.

As part of the tree planting ceremony, I recite a poem I write specifically for our memorial trees. Here is an excerpt: “Roots taking hold, deep and strong, set for years to come. A steady trunk, branches spread out, soaking up the water and sun. Buds and blossoms bursting through, a sight for our eyes to behold. Leaves abound, providing shade, a quiet refuge for us, truth be told. Winter will come, branches stand firm against the Nebraska chill. A solid trunk, strong deep roots, priceless treasure standing still.”

Future generations can walk through these trees, read the memorial plaques and recall the fond memories of their loved ones.

Please consider planting a tree in memory of your loved one, friend or co-worker. What a beautiful, lasting way to honor someone you’ve loved and lost.

Cori Fullner is the executive director of the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation.

