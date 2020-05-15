Creating a routine in changing times

* Stay focused on what youth value. During times of change, it might be tempting for youth to abandon goals that were important to them. Take this opportunity to talk about why persistence toward goals is important.

* Create a balanced routine that includes time for unstructured activity and FUN! We all need a healthy amount of free time, so don’t overschedule the day. Be aware of the amount of screen time a plan includes. For free time, consider non-screen activities like playing outside, reading a book for enjoyment, drawing, family game night, cooking, or other hands-on activities.

* Focus on what youth can control. During periods of change there so many things that can’t be controlled. Help youth focus on what they CAN do as opposed to what they can’t. This can be an opportunity for youth to explore an interest they haven’t had time for in the past and invest in learning something new.

* Stay connected. Successful routines should include intentional ways to keep young people connected to the important people in their lives. Staying connected to those we care about helps manage anxiety and challenges that times of change can create.