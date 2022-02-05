When I started working at the YMCA, I had to do a series of training videos to learn more about the Y history. It was fascinating. Especially learning about a lot of famous people who worked at the Y, became volunteers, were active members, and where they learned life long skills. Some of these people who stand out to me are: The Rev. Dr Martin Luther King Jr, Tim Allen, Tony Hawk, Walt Whitman, and Janet Evans who learned how to swim at the Y and won three gold medals in the ‘88 olympics.

Growing up in a small town near Yankton, SD a YMCA wasn’t near my neck of the woods, but I was active. I’m sure a lot of us can say ‘there wasn’t a day where I wasn’t outside or active. The best days of my childhood were during the school year where my siblings and I would get home, change, and go out and play until it was time for mom to yell: ‘it’s time for supper.’ or ‘wait for the whistle to go off’ and run home immediately. Even though I may not have been active in a YMCA, it became a big part of my life come college. It’s where I met my husband, encouraged me to stay healthy since my small liberal arts college didn’t have much for exercise machines, or a lap pool. The Y became a great way for me to meet the community of Atchison, KS outside of my college bubble.

Since moving to Columbus in June of 2021 I am finding the same theme as I did in college however this time as a full time staff member. Here at the Y, most of the time you will see me encountering the youth whether that's in the youth gym, childwatch, sports activities, the pool; I’ll most likely be there. The three best words to describe my job so far since working with the youth are creativity, skill, and fun. Why?

Because like school, at home, the Y is an opportunity for kids' imagination and creativity to thrive. I have seen this especially in our youth gym. Our youth gym is a big wide open space with varieties of sports equipment, foosball, a space for board games, and so much more. The youth most of the time invite others to join which builds a strong community, but then you have the few who are creating the environment into something unimaginable that only their mind can do and it’s inspiring to watch. There are many ways to be creative in today’s world, but sometimes all a child needs is a space like our youth gym. If that child needs a promising safe environment to let that come to life, encourage them to come and be in the youth gym. There are multiple opportunities waiting.

The next big word is skill. When one of my fellow staff members told me I could possibly help a child learn a lifelong skill I didn’t believe him, but now I’m the one who’s wrong. I’ve had multiple opportunities with the most being in our child watch. Child watch is an environment where parents can ease and bring their children in to get a work out while staff provides professional care, fun, and has a huge variety of toys, books, puzzles for children as young as six weeks to six years old. It’s been an honor and so much fun when kids do their first puzzle, figure out their shapes and sizes, and especially get comfortable with the staff so they have a hard time leaving and can’t wait to come back the next day. Child watch is one of the best opportunities for the families here in Columbus outside of daycare, preschool programs, etc. By becoming a member take on the opportunity so not only you can be active, but also your children too.

And the last and most important word of all is FUN. That's the Y's goal at the end of the day for all our youth and children to have fun. A lot of those famous people I listed at the top of the page were involved in their Y to not only make a difference, volunteer, etc. But they did it to have fun. The Y is a fun place to be a part of, and as a young adult I know it’s sparked a lot of my childlike heart, and helps me also to take a trip down memory lane when I was a kid. I’ve met a lot of parents whose children are now active in our programs and they say to me: ‘I feel like it was yesterday that was me.’ A part of the Y has stuck with these people and that is our goal for today’s generation and the ones to come. It’s already been around for a long time and has impacted so many right here in Columbus and millions in the U.S.A.

If you’re wanting to get involved, now is the time. Our staff is a very committed group of people who are wanting the best for the people of Columbus. Now is the time to be active for yourselves, family, and children. Come and be a part of today’s generation.

Joslyn Thomas is a program assistant for the Columbus Family YMCA.

