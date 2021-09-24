Crews start work on traffic signal near Freddy's

"I think it'd be fair to say that the project is 95% complete," REV Development Managing Member Mike Works said.

Columbus City Engineer Rick Bogus said REV Development had to conduct a traffic study as part of the project.

"The traffic study showed that the traffic signal needed to be operable. That's part of that project. They … were required to put that signal in operation and that's what you're seeing starting," Bogus said.

As more businesses have opened in the development and traffic to the area has increased, various issues have delayed the traffic signal installation.

"I think it was delayed due to all the requirements of COVID and the materials and the stuff to get things," Bogus said. "Ideally it would have been in a little earlier but I think it was out of their control and they're just getting it in as soon as they can."

As things stand, traffic into and out of the development is congested.

Currently, most of the vehicles going into Bomgaars use the dedicated entrance on the west side of Freddy's, but east-bound drivers leaving Bomgaars must use the other entrance to exit: The west entrance only allows exiting vehicles to turn west onto 23rd Street/US-81.