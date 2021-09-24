Crews start work on traffic signal near Freddy's

The traffic signal by the new Starbucks in Columbus will hopefully be up and running before winter.
Crews have been working on the traffic signal structure at the intersection of 36th Avenue and 23rd Street/U.S. Highway 81 in Columbus over the last week.
A Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) representative told the Telegram that the workers are preparing for a new traffic light installation.
“They’re waiting on materials but hopefully they should have all the materials within a month and we should be done before winter,” the representative said.
The existing traffic signal structure at the intersection is what remains of lights that were operational while Walmart was located there.
However, Walmart moved to its current home at 818 E. 23rd St. in Columbus more than 15 years ago.
“When Walmart moved out of there (the old location) they turned that signal off because they didn’t feel it was warranted at that intersection anymore,” the representative said.
Now, with Bomgaars, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Hampton Inn, Starbucks and Nelnet offices located there, the traffic signal makes sense once again.
Those businesses are part of a development project that Lincoln-based company REV Development started a few years ago when it purchased the property in 2018.
"I think it'd be fair to say that the project is 95% complete," REV Development Managing Member Mike Works said.
Columbus City Engineer Rick Bogus said REV Development had to conduct a traffic study as part of the project.
"The traffic study showed that the traffic signal needed to be operable. That's part of that project. They … were required to put that signal in operation and that's what you're seeing starting," Bogus said.
As more businesses have opened in the development and traffic to the area has increased, various issues have delayed the traffic signal installation.
"I think it was delayed due to all the requirements of COVID and the materials and the stuff to get things," Bogus said. "Ideally it would have been in a little earlier but I think it was out of their control and they're just getting it in as soon as they can."
As things stand, traffic into and out of the development is congested.
Currently, most of the vehicles going into Bomgaars use the dedicated entrance on the west side of Freddy's, but east-bound drivers leaving Bomgaars must use the other entrance to exit: The west entrance only allows exiting vehicles to turn west onto 23rd Street/US-81.
However, the other entrance -- located on the east side of Freddy's, directly across from 36th Avenue -- is often blocked by vehicles waiting in the drive-through lines for Freddy's and Starbucks.
Some vehicles heading for the development also have to contend with heavy truck traffic coming through town from the south, which often backs up the left hand turn lanes on the south side of the 33rd Avenue and 23rd Street/US-81 intersection.
A traffic signal at the intersection of 36th Avenue and 23rd Street/US-81 will hopefully help control the flow of traffic in and out of the development.
The NDOT representative said about half of the existing traffic signal structure will be replaced with new light poles and mast arms.
The NDOT, the City of Columbus, REV Development and REV Development's contractor for the traffic signal, IES Commercial & Industrial, will continue to work together on scheduling and traffic control to get the work completed.
"We're super excited about how the project came together," Works said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.