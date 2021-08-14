Cricket Wireless opens in Columbus

After two Cricket Wireless cell phone towers went up recently in Western Nebraska, the business wanted to establish a pair of new locations in the state, including one locally.
Starting at the end of last month, the Cricket Wireless set up shop in Columbus, 2322 23rd St., and Grand Island.
To celebrate, the Columbus location is holding a grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It is offering free service activation, food, backpacks, giveaways and more.
“I think anytime we can get a new business in town is great,” Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said. “It’s showing that we’re growing.”
The store – which first opened on July 30 - is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“We wanted to provide our customers with a high-quality wireless experience that they want and are typically used to,” said Cricket Wireless Senior Marketing Manager Karissa Fletcher, who oversees the Columbus market but is based in Minneapolis. “We also wanted to offer them our nationwide network.”
The business offers plans starting at $30 a month, access to the 5G network on certain Cricket smartphones and annual contracts. Cricket also provides rate plan pricing that includes monthly taxes, meaning “the price you see is the price you pay,” Fletcher said.
Additionally, the company offers unlimited talk and text nationwide plans, access to Cricket’s 4G LTE network and a selection of smartphones from LG, Motorola, Alcatel and Samsung.
Cricket – which is a subsidiary of AT&T – offers wireless experience on its nationwide network that offers services that do not require an annual contract, according to Cricket Wireless’ press release.
The business plans to be a part of the community, Fletcher said. It wants to be a member of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, in addition to partnering with other locals businesses for any upcoming events, she added.
Cricket also plans of holding its own community happenings, Fletcher said. For example, in the fall and winter months, the business holds coat drives which are then sent to local charities that may need extra assistance, she said.
“With our new stores, Cricket Wireless was really focused on being a part of the neighborhood of our communities,” Fletcher said. “So we’re really excited to be part of Columbus. As time goes by, they (residents) will see us in the neighborhood trying to do good things. … That’s just a part and a focus we do as a company.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.