Cricket Wireless opens in Columbus

Additionally, the company offers unlimited talk and text nationwide plans, access to Cricket’s 4G LTE network and a selection of smartphones from LG, Motorola, Alcatel and Samsung.

Cricket – which is a subsidiary of AT&T – offers wireless experience on its nationwide network that offers services that do not require an annual contract, according to Cricket Wireless’ press release.

The business plans to be a part of the community, Fletcher said. It wants to be a member of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, in addition to partnering with other locals businesses for any upcoming events, she added.

Cricket also plans of holding its own community happenings, Fletcher said. For example, in the fall and winter months, the business holds coat drives which are then sent to local charities that may need extra assistance, she said.

“With our new stores, Cricket Wireless was really focused on being a part of the neighborhood of our communities,” Fletcher said. “So we’re really excited to be part of Columbus. As time goes by, they (residents) will see us in the neighborhood trying to do good things. … That’s just a part and a focus we do as a company.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

