3 arrested on burglary, drug charges

The Columbus Police Department announced Friday morning that three individuals have been arrested on burglary and drug charges in relation to residential burglaries.

Columbus Police received two burglary complaints from residential properties in the 900 block of 27th Avenue on Oct. 12. That same date, a separate law enforcement agency was investigating a separate burglary in which a large amount of cash had been stolen.

Troy Hastings, 30, was identified as a suspect for these burglaries, which occurred in two jurisdictions. He also had an active warrant for his arrest.

Capt. Doug Molczyk of CPD said that the warrant was for a burglary charge. He anticipates that Hastings will be facing additional charges in Platte County.

Hastings was arrested in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Oct. 14 and was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He remains incarcerated at the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs, Iowa, as of Friday afternoon.