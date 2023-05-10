Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and SNARE Task Force arrested a Columbus man last week following a narcotics investigation.

Thursday, investigators served a search warrant at a residence at 654 30th Ave. in Columbus. During the search, investigators located multiple controlled substances, including cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and THC. Investigators also located a firearm.

The resident, Juan Renteria, 25, of Columbus, was arrested for several charges including possession of controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was lodged in Platte County Jail.