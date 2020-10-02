 Skip to main content
Columbus man arrested on murder charges following shooting
A Columbus man has been arrested following a shooting that left a 90-year-old woman dead and another man in critical condition on Thursday evening.

Bryce Kummer, 62, of rural Columbus, was arrested by Platte County Sheriff's deputies when they arrived at a rural Columbus home at about 7:06 p.m., according to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff.

Responding to a call about a shooting, deputies discovered Esther Kummer dead, as well as an injured adult man inside the residence at 20867 355th Ave.

The injured male was transported by Columbus Rescue to Columbus Community Hospital, where he was later transported to the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha and remained in critical condition at noon Friday.

Kummer has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He remains in custody at the Platte County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

Monroe Rescue aided on the scene.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

