Columbus man receives plea deal on sexual assault charges

In Finch’s case, he had allegedly threatened to commit a crime of violence against the victim.

In public documents, Officer Lauren Polak of the Columbus Police Department stated that at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019, she received a call from an individual who advised a family member was in an abusive relationship.

Polak met with the complainant and the victim who said that Finch had been verbally and physically abusing her for the past year. There had reportedly been multiple times in which Finch had struck her and slammed her face into a wall, among other alleged violent acts.

The most recent incident had occurred Dec. 25, 2019, during which time the victim had been in bed around 10 or 11 p.m. when he approached her and started initiating sexual contact. The document states that the victim had reportedly been sexually assaulted by Finch, though she had expressed her disinterest in the act. He shortly left the Columbus Inn, where they were staying at.

The following day, on Dec. 26, Finch returned to the hotel room around 4 or 5 a.m. and the victim asked him to stop making a lot of noise. Finch allegedly grabbed her by the neck and jaw and said not to tell him what to do as he can kill her. The victim attempted to call the police but Finch told her he would beat her to death in front of the police.