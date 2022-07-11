Columbus nonprofit executive director facing theft charge

The head of a nonprofit in Columbus is facing felony theft charges, according to police.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office media log stated that on July 8 at 6:10 p.m., Mary Wiegand was arrested on a warrant.

According to the JUSTICE court case system, Wiegand, 51, of Columbus, is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking of over $5,000, a class IIA felony. The offense date is July 19, 2019.

Columbus Capt. Douglas Molczyk confirmed to the Telegram that the Mary Wiegand of this case is the same Mary Wiegand that is the executive director of the Platte Valley Literacy Association. The association is a nonprofit that provides education opportunities including citizenship classes and employability workshops.

Molczyk said that the alleged theft was from the nonprofit over a number of years.

Molczyk added he was unable to provide additional information as it’s an ongoing case. The JUSTICE system was not allowing court documents to be downloaded as of Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.