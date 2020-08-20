Columbus woman to appear in court on child abuse charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Columbus woman is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8 for a status hearing regarding her alleged perpetration of child abuse.

Katie Jasper, 37, was arrested and jailed on July 31 on two charges of knowingly and intentionally committing child abuse that does not result in serious bodily injury or death, a Class 3A felony.

Court documents outlining probable cause state that Columbus Police Department Patrol Officer Corey Sylvester was dispatched to 2818 20th St. at 9:19 a.m. on July 31 for possible child abuse after someone reported they found two of Jasper’s children sleeping alone on the floor at 1707 Seventh St.

According to public records, the reporting party told Sylvester they went to the residence to check on Jasper after she had texted a relative a possible suicidal message. They also told Sylvester that when they arrived, they found only the children in the residence.