Columbus woman to appear in court on child abuse charges

A Columbus woman is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8 for a status hearing regarding her alleged perpetration of child abuse.
Katie Jasper, 37, was arrested and jailed on July 31 on two charges of knowingly and intentionally committing child abuse that does not result in serious bodily injury or death, a Class 3A felony.
Court documents outlining probable cause state that Columbus Police Department Patrol Officer Corey Sylvester was dispatched to 2818 20th St. at 9:19 a.m. on July 31 for possible child abuse after someone reported they found two of Jasper’s children sleeping alone on the floor at 1707 Seventh St.
According to public records, the reporting party told Sylvester they went to the residence to check on Jasper after she had texted a relative a possible suicidal message. They also told Sylvester that when they arrived, they found only the children in the residence.
Documents say that when Sylvester visited 1707 Seventh St. to speak with Jasper, he saw half-full bottles of beer throughout the residence and dog feces all over the floor in several rooms. When Sylvester spoke to Jasper, she claimed to have been home all night.
Jasper was placed under arrest for child abuse and jailed at the Platte County Detention Facility. The children were taken into custody by Nebraska Health and Human Services (HHS) for placement.
Jasper appeared in court for bond review on Aug. 3 without counsel. Her bond was set at $10,000 and she was given orders not to consume or possess any alcohol, beer or illegal controlled substances and not to be present where others possess or use illegal controlled substances. She was also ordered to have no contact with children except as supervised and approved by HHS.
Mark Keenan is Jasper’s legal counsel.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
