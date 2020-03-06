Court sentences

According to state law, “fines, penalties, and license money shall be appropriated exclusively to the use and support of the common schools ... .” An exception is fines for overloaded vehicles. Seventy-five percent of those funds go to state highways; 25 percent go to the county general fund where the fine or penalty is paid. Fifty percent of money forfeited or seized in enforcing drug laws goes to counties for drug enforcement. Vehicles seized in drug law cases may be used by law enforcement agencies or sold with the proceeds going to schools.
Criminal Sentences
William Jarecki, 39, Columbus, two counts criminal mischief $0-500; jail 30 days (x2) served concurrently, court costs.
Corey Becker, 57, Columbus, soliciting prostitute; $250 fine, court costs.
Jaeron Monroe, 37, Columbus, no proof insurance; $50 fine, court costs.
William Palma, 21, Columbus, leave accident-fail to furnish information; $150 fine, restitution, court costs.
David Ramsay, 35, Norfolk, possession marijuana one ounce-one pound; $400 fine, court costs.
Christine Rockford, 48, Osceola, no proof insurance; $50 fine, court costs.
Jonathan Foster, 20, Columbus, driving under suspension; $75 fine, court costs.
Travis Lesiak, 32, Columbus, no proof insurance; $50 fine, restitution, court costs.
Jennifer Paczosa, 43, Columbus, disobey stop lights; $75 fine, court costs.
Cara Shaffer, 30, Burlington, Iowa, DUI .15+; jail 2 days with credit for one day, probation 6 months, revoke license one year; third degree assault, $75 fine, probation 6 months, court costs.
Nathan Shriner, 27, Columbus, driving under suspension; $75 fine, court costs.
Christopher Borer, 31, Petersburg, DUI - alcohol; $500 fine, probation 9 months, revoke license 60 days, court costs.
Joshua Cunningham, 43, Columbus, attempt class IV felony; jail 100 days with credit for 56 days; false reporting, jail 100 days (concurrent), court costs.
Joseph Czarnick, 52, Columbus, attempt class I misdemeanor; $500 fine, court costs.
Kerin Izaguirre, 26, Columbus, disturbing the peace; $250 fine, court costs.
Karina Linares, 21, Omaha, contribute to the delinquency of child; $500 fine, court costs.
District Court
Travis Hammons, 35, Columbus, driving while revoked for DUI/refusal; probation 30 months, revoke license 15 years, ordered not to drive 45 days, court costs.
Bobbi Hite, 35, York, second degree forgery $1,500-5,000; custody Department of Corrections one year, restitution, court costs.