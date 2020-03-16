Court sentences

According to state law, “fines, penalties, and license money shall be appropriated exclusively to the use and support of the common schools ... .” An exception is fines for overloaded vehicles. Seventy-five percent of those funds go to state highways; 25 percent go to the county general fund where the fine or penalty is paid. Fifty percent of money forfeited or seized in enforcing drug laws goes to counties for drug enforcement. Vehicles seized in drug law cases may be used by law enforcement agencies or sold with the proceeds going to schools.
Criminal Sentences
Olga Cruz, 62, Schuyler, no operator's license; $100 fine, court costs.
Jesus Ruiz-Garcilazo, 30, Norwalk, California, driving under suspension; $175 fine, court costs.
Ramona Flowers, 52, Columbus, compulsory education-attendance required; $50 fine, court costs.
Adilene Castorena, 32, Columbus, false reporting-misdemeanor; $150 fine, court costs.
Felipe Zayas, 33, Columbus, disorderly conduct; $24 fine, court costs.
Brandon Hinrichs, 37, Columbus, driving under suspension;$75 fine, court costs.
Zachary Leal, 22, Columbus, no proof insurance, $50 fine; driving under suspension, $75 fine, court costs.
District Court
Olivar Izaguirre-Reyes, 21, Columbus, sexual assault without consent-third degree; jail 180 days with credit for three days served, court costs.
Daniel McAuley, 39, Columbus, strangulation, custody department of corrections 3 years with credit for 233 days, post-release supervision 12 months; third degree domestic assault, custody department of corrections 1 year (concurrent); tamper with witness/informant/juror, custody department of corrections 2 years with credit for 179 days, court costs.
Kael Prince, 36, Orchard, burglary; probation 42 months, court costs.
Davian Seizys, 29, Lincoln, third degree domestic assault/pregnant woman, custody department of corrections 2 years with credit for 12 days, post-release supervision 12 months; operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest-felony custody department of corrections 2 years with credit for 12 days, revoke license 2 years, ordered not to drive 2 years; possess controlled substance, custody department of corrections 2 years; assault public safety officer with bodily fluids, custody department of corrections 1 year; court costs.