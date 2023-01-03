 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crimestoppers Crime of the Week

  • Updated
The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at a storage unit facility west of Columbus. The suspect broke into a lockbox containing the payments for the storage units. The suspect vehicle is a dark colored Ford F150 with a sunroof. Amount taken is still being determined. Damage was done to the lockbox.   

The incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.  

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.

