Former CPS employee charged with sending explicit photos, videos

A former Columbus Public Schools employee has reportedly been arrested on a sexual abuse charge.

According to a May 12 press release from the Columbus Police Department, Emily M. Kratochvil was charged with sexual abuse by a school employee that same day. The arrest was the result of an investigation stemming from explicit photos and videos being sent through social media, according to the press release. The victims are two teenage males, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old.

CPS released a statement on May 13 that it was made aware of a “former classified employee” being charged by law enforcement.

“Following the termination of the employee, students reported concerning behaviors by the employee to school administration. The matter was immediately turned over to local law enforcement and there is an ongoing investigation,” the CPS release states.

“Columbus Public Schools is grateful for the prompt and professional response by the Columbus Police Department and will continue to assist in the ongoing investigation.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0