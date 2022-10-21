 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Incident under investigation

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday afternoon that a reported shooting incident is under investigation.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at approximately 6:41 p.m., deputies responded to the area of 175th Avenue and the Shell Creek bridge for a report of gunshots. The reporting party indicated that the rounds landed in the area where they were fishing.

Deputies arrived on scene and canvased the area for anyone firing a firearm. The search of the area did not reveal anyone actively shooting a firearm.

This incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Department at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000. 

