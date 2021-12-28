Injuries reported in Christmas Eve accident

According to a Dec. 25 press release from the Columbus Police Department, on Dec. 24 at about 12:50 p.m. CPD officers responded to a three vehicle accident at the intersection of Third Avenue and 23rd Street.

The release stated, preliminary reports indicated that an eastbound delivery van attempted to turn north onto Third Avenue, and as the delivery van entered the intersection it was struck by a west bound semi, spinning the delivery truck in the intersection. The semi's momentum directed it to the northwest where it struck a stopped 1999 Ford Ranger waiting in the southbound lane to turn east onto 23rd Street. The semi then jackknifed and continued to travel northwest before striking a pole on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The driver of the 1999 Ford Ranger, a 60-year-old Platte Center man was transported by Columbus Fire/Rescue to Columbus Community Hospital for apparent injuries. According to the release, his status is unknown at this time.

The intersection was blocked for approximately 90-minutes while the area was cleared.

The accident is still under investigation by the CPD. As more information becomes available, The Columbus Telegram will update this story.

