Injuries reported in Monday night car accident

Injuries were reported in a Monday night car accident just north of Columbus.

According to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 14 at 6:57 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries at the intersection of 53rd Street and 48th Avenue.

Investigation showed that a 1994 Chevy van driven by Dan Hellbusch, 61, of Columbus, was traveling southbound on 48th Avenue and a 2018 Chevy Traverse driven by Ramon Grado Saenz, 31, of Columbus had been traveling northbound on 48th Avenue. At the intersection of 53rd Street, the Traverse driven by Saenz began making a turn westbound onto 53rd Street, at which time the vehicles collided. Both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage.

A passenger in the 1994 Chevy van, Annette Hellbusch, 58, of Columbus, was transported to Columbus Community Hospital, where she was later transported by medical helicopter to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

As of the press release, no other occupants in either vehicle required medical attention. Alcohol use is not suspected, and seatbelt use in either vehicle is unknown at this time.

The area of 48th Avenue at that location remained closed for about an hour and a half due to investigation and cleanup of the scene.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Columbus Police Department.

This accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.