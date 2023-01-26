Keener found competent to stand trial

This week in Platte County District Court, a man facing a murder charge in Columbus has been found competent to stand trial.

Just over one year ago, Michael J. Keener, now 29, was arrested on Jan. 16, 2022, in relation to the death of a 77-year-old Columbus man.

At that time, according to a Columbus Police Department press release, officers had made contact with Keener, who had fallen in the 1300 block of Eighth Street, when he reportedly told them that he had killed somebody at another location.

Keener, the press release stated, took officers to that location, the 200 block of 16th Avenue, where officers found the deceased individual.

In February 2022, Keener’s public defender filed a motion for a competency exam. A month later, a board-certified forensic psychiatrist found Keener to not have the capacity to stand trial at that time but there was a chance he could in the future.

At a Jan. 25, 2023, hearing, the court found Keener will stand trial based on a determination from Dr. Mindy S. Abel of the Lincoln Regional Center that he is legally competent to do so.

Court documents state that Keener and the Platte County Detention Facility are to follow the medication regimen prescribed by the Lincoln Regional Center, and that the jail will notify the court if Keener refuses to adhere to the medication regimen and/or if there’s a change detected in his behavior or mental condition.

Keener’s charges include murder in the first degree, a class 1A felony; use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a class 2 felony; and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a class 3 felony.

Keener’s next court date is at 10 a.m. on March 17 in district court.