Man arrested on murder charge in Columbus

According to a Monday morning press release from Columbus Police Department (CPD), a man was arrested on a first degree murder charge over the weekend.

At 4:19 p.m. on Jan. 16, officers from the CPD and Columbus Fire Department responded to a call of a person who fell outside of 1305 Eighth St. in Columbus. The release continues stating, the initial report was that the person had fallen and had a bump on his head. Upon arrival officers made contact with the person who fell, this person was identified as Michael J. Keener, 28.

While officers were talking with Keener he stated that he had killed a person at another location, the press release states. Keener took officers to that location in the 200 block of 16th Ave. According to the release, officers found a 77-year-old male subject deceased at 268 16th Ave. in Columbus. They identified the deceased as Larry Houdek. Officers also found items belonging to the deceased victim on Keener.

According to the release, Keener was arrested on charges of first degree murder and use of deadly weapon to commit a felony and transported to the Platte County Detention Facility.

The investigation is on going. More information will be reported on as it becomes available.

