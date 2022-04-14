 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - April 14

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

April 12

3:34 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:44 a.m., handicap parking violation; unfounded

9:32 a.m., traffic hazard; no report taken

10:26 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

11:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card

2:01 p.m., suspicious person; no report taken

4:52 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; written warning, traffic accident report

7:15 p.m., fire brush; fire control or extinguishment 

8:20 p.m., fire electrical; fire control or extinguishment 

8:25 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, removed from roadway, tow

9:02 p.m., welfare check, emergency protective custody; report taken, transport given

Citations

3:39 a.m., Mark Kuol; no proof of insurance, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests reported.

