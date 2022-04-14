Media Log - April 14

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
April 12
3:34 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:44 a.m., handicap parking violation; unfounded
9:32 a.m., traffic hazard; no report taken
10:26 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
11:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card
2:01 p.m., suspicious person; no report taken
4:52 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; written warning, traffic accident report
7:15 p.m., fire brush; fire control or extinguishment
8:20 p.m., fire electrical; fire control or extinguishment
8:25 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, removed from roadway, tow
9:02 p.m., welfare check, emergency protective custody; report taken, transport given
Citations
3:39 a.m., Mark Kuol; no proof of insurance, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests reported.