Media Log - April 15

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
April 13
3:56 a.m., dispute/argument; no report taken
9 a.m., disorderly, vandalism; citation issued
12:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:58 p.m., wanted person; arrest
1:50 p.m., agency standby; unable to locate
3:13 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
3:23 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
3:46 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); civil
4:40 p.m., order violation; unfounded
6:30 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
6:46 p.m., fire brush; fire control or extinguishment
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
12:58 p.m., Shane Recek; warrant