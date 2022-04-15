 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - April 15

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

April 13

3:56 a.m., dispute/argument; no report taken

9 a.m., disorderly, vandalism; citation issued

12:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:58 p.m., wanted person; arrest

1:50 p.m., agency standby; unable to locate

3:13 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

3:23 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

3:46 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); civil

4:40 p.m., order violation; unfounded

6:30 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

6:46 p.m., fire brush; fire control or extinguishment 

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

12:58 p.m., Shane Recek; warrant

