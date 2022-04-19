Media Log - April 19

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

April 15

12:33 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

2:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:53 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

6:23 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:42 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:06 a.m., motorist assist; removed from roadway

11 a.m., 911 hang up; no action taken

12:44 p.m., suspicious; no report taken

1:12 p.m., trespass; unfounded, civil

3:43 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; report taken, tow

5:42 p.m., lost property, theft; report taken

8:18 p.m., voluntary contact; citation issued

9:26 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

9:39 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded

9:46 p.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; citation issued, arrest, report taken, tow

10:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:11 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, DUI, welfare check; patient evaluated, no treatment/transport required, arrest, assistance, citation issued, report taken, tow

11:47 p.m., motorist assist; no report taken

Citations

12:54 a.m., Oliver Johnson III; no operators license/waiverable

Arrests

No arrests reported.

April 16

12:07 a.m., voluntary contact, DUI; arrest, citation issued, report taken

1:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:17 a.m., assist; assistance

6:14 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report; written warning

9:25 a.m., wanted person; arrest

10:37 a.m., motorist assist; no report taken

12:10 p.m., animal; unable to locate

12:40 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning, citation issued

2:21 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia; report taken, citation issued, property (seized or found), written warning

2:24 p.m., 911 hang up; no taken taken

6:24 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

7:30 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

7:57 p.m., disorderly; no report taken, verbal warning

8:35 p.m., motorist assist; unable to locate

9:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:13 p.m., welfare check; unable to locate

11:11 p.m., dispute/argument; transport given

Citations

12:43 p.m., Dominic Ernst; fail to renew registration

Arrests

No arrests reported.

April 17

12 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, written warning

12:45 a.m., noise; unfounded

1:08 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

1:19 a.m., suspicious; unable to locate

2:55 a.m., suspicious vehicle; unfounded

5:39 a.m., suspicious person; unfounded

8:59 a.m., welfare check; no action taken

10:44 a.m., assist; unable to locate

11:08 a.m., reckless driver, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow

3:18 p.m., dispute/argument; report taken, civil

5:28 p.m., reckless driver; correction card

6:08 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; arrest

9:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:52 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, citation issued, written warning

10:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:33 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

12 a.m., Rosalba Bernal-Aguilar; no operators license/non-waiverable

12:20 a.m., Taggart Bailey; fail to stay in lane, improper driving on divided hwy./median, violate ignition interlock pardon w/ .02, DUI-.15+

6:57 p.m., Patricia Tomas; no operators license/non-waiverable

10:37 p.m., Miguel Ortiz Pablo; drive left of center, no operators license/non-waiverable

Arrests

11:43 a.m., Taggart Bailey; violate ignition interlock pardon w/ .02; DUI-.15+

12 a.m., Rosabla Bernal-Aguilar; no operators license/non-waiverable

6:30 p.m., Patricia Tomas; no operators license/non-waiverable

