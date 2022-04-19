Media Log - April 19

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
April 15
12:33 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
2:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:53 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
6:23 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:42 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:06 a.m., motorist assist; removed from roadway
11 a.m., 911 hang up; no action taken
12:44 p.m., suspicious; no report taken
1:12 p.m., trespass; unfounded, civil
3:43 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; report taken, tow
5:42 p.m., lost property, theft; report taken
8:18 p.m., voluntary contact; citation issued
9:26 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
9:39 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded
9:46 p.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; citation issued, arrest, report taken, tow
10:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:11 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, DUI, welfare check; patient evaluated, no treatment/transport required, arrest, assistance, citation issued, report taken, tow
11:47 p.m., motorist assist; no report taken
Citations
12:54 a.m., Oliver Johnson III; no operators license/waiverable
Arrests
No arrests reported.
April 16
12:07 a.m., voluntary contact, DUI; arrest, citation issued, report taken
1:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:17 a.m., assist; assistance
6:14 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report; written warning
9:25 a.m., wanted person; arrest
10:37 a.m., motorist assist; no report taken
12:10 p.m., animal; unable to locate
12:40 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning, citation issued
2:21 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia; report taken, citation issued, property (seized or found), written warning
2:24 p.m., 911 hang up; no taken taken
6:24 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
7:30 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
7:57 p.m., disorderly; no report taken, verbal warning
8:35 p.m., motorist assist; unable to locate
9:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:13 p.m., welfare check; unable to locate
11:11 p.m., dispute/argument; transport given
Citations
12:43 p.m., Dominic Ernst; fail to renew registration
Arrests
No arrests reported.
April 17
12 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, written warning
12:45 a.m., noise; unfounded
1:08 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:19 a.m., suspicious; unable to locate
2:55 a.m., suspicious vehicle; unfounded
5:39 a.m., suspicious person; unfounded
8:59 a.m., welfare check; no action taken
10:44 a.m., assist; unable to locate
11:08 a.m., reckless driver, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow
3:18 p.m., dispute/argument; report taken, civil
5:28 p.m., reckless driver; correction card
6:08 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; arrest
9:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:52 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, citation issued, written warning
10:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:33 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
12 a.m., Rosalba Bernal-Aguilar; no operators license/non-waiverable
12:20 a.m., Taggart Bailey; fail to stay in lane, improper driving on divided hwy./median, violate ignition interlock pardon w/ .02, DUI-.15+
6:57 p.m., Patricia Tomas; no operators license/non-waiverable
10:37 p.m., Miguel Ortiz Pablo; drive left of center, no operators license/non-waiverable
Arrests
11:43 a.m., Taggart Bailey; violate ignition interlock pardon w/ .02; DUI-.15+
12 a.m., Rosabla Bernal-Aguilar; no operators license/non-waiverable
6:30 p.m., Patricia Tomas; no operators license/non-waiverable