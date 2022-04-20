Media Log - April 20

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
April 18
12:10 a.m., traffic stop; unable to locate
2:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:20 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:55 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), runaway; citation issued
7:21 a.m., motorist assist; unable to locate
9:34 a.m., burglar alarm audible; completed/settled
10:47 a.m., order violation; report taken
11:09 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); civil
11:34 a.m., code violation; verbal
12:08 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate
2:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:58 p.m., vacation or vacant home watch; handled by officer/deputy
5:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:17 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
9:57 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.