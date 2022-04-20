 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - April 20

  • 0
Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

April 18

12:10 a.m., traffic stop; unable to locate

2:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:20 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:55 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation), runaway; citation issued

7:21 a.m., motorist assist; unable to locate

9:34 a.m., burglar alarm audible; completed/settled

10:47 a.m., order violation; report taken

11:09 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); civil

11:34 a.m., code violation; verbal

12:08 p.m., reckless driver; unable to locate

People are also reading…

2:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:58 p.m., vacation or vacant home watch; handled by officer/deputy

5:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:17 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

9:57 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Comedian who copped to bullying on TikTok makes amends with victim 15 years later

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News