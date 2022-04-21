Media Log - April 21

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

April 19

1:46 a.m., welfare check; no report taken, unable to locate

8:06 a.m., welfare check; unable to locate, referred to partner agency

9:19 a.m., welfare check, truant; no report taken

11:10 a.m., animal, traffic hazard; no report taken

2:16 p.m., theft; report taken

2:19 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

2:54 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, extrication; patient treated, transported by EMS, tow, accident report

2:57 p.m., wanted person; arrest

5:22 p.m., welfare check; report taken

5:51 p.m., cattle out; unable to locate

7:17 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken

7:49 p.m., sick; patient treated, transported by EMS

8:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

3:05 p.m., Jimmy Tabbytosavit; warrant

