Media Log - April 21

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
April 19
1:46 a.m., welfare check; no report taken, unable to locate
8:06 a.m., welfare check; unable to locate, referred to partner agency
9:19 a.m., welfare check, truant; no report taken
11:10 a.m., animal, traffic hazard; no report taken
2:16 p.m., theft; report taken
2:19 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:54 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, extrication; patient treated, transported by EMS, tow, accident report
2:57 p.m., wanted person; arrest
5:22 p.m., welfare check; report taken
5:51 p.m., cattle out; unable to locate
People are also reading…
7:17 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken
7:49 p.m., sick; patient treated, transported by EMS
8:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
3:05 p.m., Jimmy Tabbytosavit; warrant