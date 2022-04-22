 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - April 22

Public Record

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

April 20

8:55 a.m., suspicious person; no report taken

9:44 a.m., threats; verbal warning

10:02 a.m., animal; animal placed in pound

10:52 a.m., disorderly; report taken

1:42 p.m., lost property; information

2:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:07 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

3:53 p.m., welfare check; no report taken

4:18 p.m., welfare check, ATL, wanted person; arrest, no report taken

4:25 p.m., burglary; report taken

4:34 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

4:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:40 p.m., wanted person; arrest

5:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:36 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:29 p.m., traffic stop; report taken, arrest, citation issued, written warning

8:51 p.m., trespass; report taken

9:15 p.m., welfare check; no action taken

9:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:21 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

10:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:44 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken

11:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:08 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

11:40 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

5:53 p.m., Roque Diaz-Bravo; warrant

