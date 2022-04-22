Media Log - April 22

Columbus/Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
April 20
8:55 a.m., suspicious person; no report taken
9:44 a.m., threats; verbal warning
10:02 a.m., animal; animal placed in pound
10:52 a.m., disorderly; report taken
1:42 p.m., lost property; information
2:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:07 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
3:53 p.m., welfare check; no report taken
4:18 p.m., welfare check, ATL, wanted person; arrest, no report taken
4:25 p.m., burglary; report taken
4:34 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
4:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:40 p.m., wanted person; arrest
5:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:36 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:29 p.m., traffic stop; report taken, arrest, citation issued, written warning
8:51 p.m., trespass; report taken
9:15 p.m., welfare check; no action taken
9:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:21 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
10:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:44 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
11:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:08 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
11:40 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
5:53 p.m., Roque Diaz-Bravo; warrant